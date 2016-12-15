Rumour Mill: Mackay faces £10m court battle | Torino back in for Celtic defender | Pat Fenlon switches to Gaelic football

Cardiff City pursue Malky Mackay in court, Torino are still keen on Celtic defender, Pat Fenlon changes codes and will Scottish footballers sign zero honours contracts?

Malky Mackay court battle

Malky Mackay is at the centre of a £10 million claim for damages, with Cardiff City pursuing a claim of “dishonest conspiracy” against their former manager Mackay, ex-director of football Iain Moody and three agents. The claims surround the transfers of two players, Steven Caulker and Peter Odemwingie, for fees of £8.5m and £2.5m, respectively. The High Court will decide today if the case is to be held in public or private. Mackay is set to be named the SFA’s new performance director this afternoon. (Daily Mail)

Torino still want Simunovic

Torino are poised to resurrect their interest in Celtic defender Jozo Simunovic. A move for the Croatian international collapsed in the summer amid concerns over an injury. Torino had the player watched in the recent Champions League match against Manchester City and are considering a January move which Celtic are poised to reject. (Daily Mail)

Zero hours contract threat to Scottish footballers

Footballers in Scotland could be asked to sign zero hours contracts because the SPFL is running scared from national minimum wage legislation. The league could ask the Scottish Government if football can be excluded from the living wage regulations, leading to accusations of “arrogance”. (Daily Record)

Moving to Chelsea could cost Rangers starlet six years of his career

Rangers wonderkid Billy Gilmour could lose six years of his career if he quits Ibrox for Chelsea. The English giants are keen on the 15-year-old but Rangers manager Mark Warburton has warned it could take him years to make the breakthrough at Stamford Bridge. Warburton has urged Gilmour to stay with Rangers where there is a clear path into the first team. (Various)

Pat Fenlon takes charge of Gaelic football side

Former Hibs boss Pat Fenlon has quit football to become manager of a Gaelic football side in Ireland. Fenlon is to take charge of the Kilbride GAA team who play in Ireland’s Meath League. (Various)

New Hearts boss hails fans

New head coach Ian Cathro says Hearts fans are passionate about their team and “live their lives through the club”. He says he is looking forward to experiencing the powerful atmosphere of Tynecastle for the first time as boss on Saturday. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Pittodrie not fit for purpose

Aberdeen chief executive Duncan Fraser admits Pittodrie is “an ageing stadium” and not fit for purpose following the floodlight failure that caused Tuesday’s match with Motherwell to be abandoned. Fraser is driving the plan to move Aberdeen to a new stadium in Kingsford for the 2019-20 season. (Daily Mail)

Joe Garner is the new Andy Gray

Rangers striker Joe Garner has been likened to former Scotland hero Andy Gray by Ibrox manager Mark Warburton. Garner’s bravery and physicality prompted Warburton to make the comparison with Gray, who also had a spell with Rangers. (Various)

NEWS IN BRIEF

• Hibs midfielder Dylan McGeouch has added to the club’s midfield injury crisis. (Various)

• The Easter Road club have taken Cowdenbeath goalkeeper Jamie Sneddon on trial. (Various)

• The Foundation of Hearts has raised over £5 million. (Various)

Click here for the latest results, fixtures and stats>>>

Keep up to date with all our sport news on The Scotsman’s Sport page on Facebook

DOWNLOAD THE SCOTSMAN APP ON ITUNES OR GOOGLE PLAY