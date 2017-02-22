Rumour Mill: Llambias questions King investment | Dembele at Celtic for four years | Hibs ‘don’t play football’

Derek Llambias believes nothing has changed at Rangers in Dave King’s time in charge, Moussa Dembele could stay at Celtic for four years, and Esmael Goncalves has stoked the fire before tonight’s Edinburgh derby.

Llambias questions King

Derek Llambias has asked Dave King to show Rangers fans where the money is - insisting nothing has changed at Ibrox since the South African-based businessman took control of the club.

Llambias, who was appointed to the Rangers board thanks to the influence of Mike Ashley, was removed from his position as chief executive at a special EGM in the spring of 2015.

He insists there was never any serious money available that King was willing to invest, and he believes he’s been vindicated by the actions of the current Rangers chairman. (Daily Record)

Goncalves: Hibs don’t play football

Hearts striker Esmael Goncalves insists Scottish Cup opponents Hibs “don’t play good football” ahead of tonight’s fifth-round replay at Easter Road.

The 25-year-old played the full 90 minutes in a bruising encounter at Tynecastle ten days ago, and he reckons Hearts will be more up for the fight with their rivals this time around.

“They are aggressive with a lot of fight. I don’t think they play good football. They know how to fight and that’s good but I don’t think this is playing football. It helps me because when I played against them at Tynecastle I didn’t know what kind of game they play. Now I know.” (Evening News)

Dembele at Celtic for four years

Moussa Dembele could stay at Celtic for the full four years of the contract he signed last summer, according to his agent.

The 20-year-old has been linked with moves to a host of big clubs across Europe, with talk of transfer fees reaching as much as £40million.

Dembele’s agent, Mamadi Fofana, insists his client isn’t thinking about anywhere else, and would be happy to stay at Parkhead until 2020. (Daily Record)

Burley: Dembele will join Chelsea

Ex-Celtic midfielder Craig Burley reckons it is “nailed on” that Dembele will join English Premier League leaders Chelsea this summer.

The ESPN pundit said Scottish football was “quite embarrassing” in terms of standard, while revealing that sources from his home nation think Dembele will be moving to Stamford Bridge in a deal approaching £40m. (Evening Times)

Celtic and Rangers battle for trio

Celtic and Rangers are both interested in the same candidates to fill vacant positions in their football departments.

Ross Wilson, Stuart Webber and Paul Mitchell are said to be leading the shortlist for Rangers as they hunt for a director of football. Meanwhile, Celtic are eyeing the same trio as they look to hire a head of recruitment to replace John Park. (Daily Express)

O’Dea: Hartley has put me off management

Darren O’Dea has joked that the sheer amount of work Paul Hartley puts in as Dundee boss has put him off ever becoming a manager himself.

O’Dea is currently doing his coaching badges and he’s been flabbergasted by the long hours Hartley does in the role as top dog at Dens Park, including going to watch seven-year-olds play in the club’s academy. (Daily Record)

Hyndman: We’ve let down Murty

Rangers loanee Emerson Hyndman admits the players have let down interim boss Graeme Murty and they’re desperate to make it up to him when the Light Blues take on Inverness.

Hyndman insists the squad is fully behind the caretaker boss and they intend to demonstrate that by getting back to winning ways this Friday evening. (Evening Times)

Lennon: No regrets over rant

Neil Lennon has no regrets after he very publicly hauled his Hibs players over the coals in the wake of Saturday’s draw with Raith Rovers. He claims that the fact he was so incensed by the performance proves that he still has fire in his belly and he wants to see that burning in his players as well, but not just in tonight’s Scottish Cup fifth-round replay against Hearts.

He acknowledged that his own quest for perfection meant that the standards he has set his squad are lofty, and maintains that any player who shares his priorities of a league and cup double this season must deliver a much higher level of consistency. (The Scotsman)

McGhee hit with charge

Motherwell manager Mark McGhee has been hit with a Scottish Football Association notice of complaint over his dismissal against Aberdeen.

McGhee has been handed a misconduct charge after being sent to the stand during his team’s 7-2 thrashing at Pittodrie last week.

The SFA charge alleges that McGhee “used offensive, abusing and/or insulting language and gestures” and “adopted aggressive behaviour” towards a match official. (The Scotsman)