Rumour Mill: Levein or Daly for interim Hearts role | Neilson agrees to MK Dons switch | Rangers’ Uefa license

There are conflicting reports over who will take charge of Hearts’ weekend fixture with Ross County as Robbie Neilson moves closer to sealing his MK Dons move, Celtic are looking to sign Canadian international striker Cyle Larin, and Rangers will need special dispensation from Uefa to play in European football next term.

Cathro to Hearts

Ian Cathro has won the battle with Gary Naysmith to become next manager of Hearts.

The 30-year-old assistant manager at Newcastle United previously worked with Hearts director of football Craig Levein at Dundee United and is the preferred candidate of the Tynecastle board.

It is expected Cathro will be unveiled before the end of this week, with his first match likely to be next weekend’s trip to Ibrox. (The Sun)

Levein to take up interim role

Craig Levein is set to manage his first professional match in four years when Hearts travel to Ross County this weekend.

Levein, 52, will likely take over as interim head coach for the fixture with Ian Cathro, favourite to succeed Neilson, due to take over the following week. (Evening News)

• However, the Scottish Sun are stating that Jon Daly will take Hearts for match with County. The ex-Rangers striker is currently under-20s coach at Hearts and is in contention to become assistant boss to Cathro. (The Sun)

Rotherham deny Neilson move

Rotherham have denied they made an approach to Robbie Neilson after the Hearts boss agreed terms to become new MK Dons manager.

Sky Sports reported that Neilson had turned down Championship side Rotherham in favour of dropping into League One. However, Rotherham have released a statement denying they made an approach for the Hearts head coach. (Various)

Celtic want Larin

Celtic are interested in signing Canadian international Cyle Larin from MLS side Orlando City.

The 21-year-old has netted 32 goals in 61 games across two seasons with City and has represented Canada 19 times.

Lazio and Benfica are also said to be interested in the striker who is worth around £3million. (Daily Record)

Tierney undergoes surgery

Injured Celtic star Kieran Tierney has undergone additional surgery to fix a shoulder problem while he remains on the sidelines following an injury to his ankle.

The operation is not expected to postpone Tierney’s comeback as Celtic’s medical team felt it was the right time to fix the nagging issue while the 19-year-old was out of action.

Celtic will look to welcome back the Scottish international in the new year. (Daily Express)

Rangers’ Uefa claim

Rangers will have to apply for special dispensation from Uefa in order to compete in European football next term.

Under Financial Fair Play rules, clubs who exceed losses of £4.26million over a three-year stretch shouldn’t be allowed to play. Rangers have lost £18.9million in that time.

However, other clubs have been granted permission in similar circumstances, though Rangers may have to prove they are taking measures to reduce their losses. (Daily Record)

Pressure will be on McInnes

Ex-Aberdeen striker Charlie Nicholas believes manager Derek McInnes will be under pressure if the Dons fail to defeat Rangers this weekend.

McInnes and his squad are reeling from Sunday’s Betfred Cup final defeat to Celtic and Nicholas claims many will question the manager’s credentials to take the club forward if they cannot secure three points at Ibrox. (Daily Record)

Celtic fringe stars ‘happy’

Celtic’s fringe players are delighted with life at Celtic Park even if they are not guaranteed a start in every match.

Squad player Callum McGregor, who came on as a substitute in the Betfred Cup final having started the previous two games, said everyone is just happy to be part of something special under Rodgers. (The Scotsman)

Warburton hits back at McCann

Mark Warburton has hit back at former Rangers star Neil McCann for what the Englishman perceives as a “cheap shot” over the club’s signing policy.

McCann questioned Warburton’s abilities in the transfer market and, in particular, the deal which brought Joe Garner to the club.

Warburton defended his striker and accused McCann of failing to see the bigger picture. (Daily Record)

Bitton: Media hyped up fall-out

Nir Bitton has accused the press of exaggerating his falling out with Israel national team boss Elisha Levy.

Bitton insists the incident which saw him sent home from international duty was nothing more than a “misunderstanding” that is now in the past. (The Scotsman)

Rossi loses friend in plane crash

Hearts defender Igor Rossi is grieving after his friend Josimar was killed in the Chapecoense air disaster.

The pair played at Internacional for five years and stayed in touch after Rossi moved to Europe.

Josimar was one of 77 victims as the flight taking the Chapecoense squad to the Copa Sudamerica Final crashed in Colombia. (Daily Record)

