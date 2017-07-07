Rumour Mill: Lennon accuses Lafferty | Partick Thistle want O’Halloran | Blackpool chase Hibs midfielder

Neil Lennon has accused Kyle Lafferty of failing to keep his word, Partick Thistle have joined the chase for Rangers winger Michael O’Halloran, and Blackpool wish to sign Dylan McGeouch from Hibs.

Thistle want O’Halloran

Partick Thistle have joined St Johnstone and clubs down south in the hunt for Michael O’Halloran. The winger has been deemed surplus to requirements at Ibrox by manager Pedro Caixinha. Saints boss Tommy Wright has already acquired into the player’s availability and is waiting on an answer from Rangers. (Scottish Sun)

Lennon accuses Lafferty

Neil Lennon has accused Kyle Lafferty of failing to keep his word after the striker snubbed a meeting with Hibs to sign for rivals Hearts. The Easter Road boss insists Lafferty told him he would speak with him before signing any deal. (Scottish Sun)

Blackpool chase McGeouch

Blackpool are looking to sign midfielder Dylan McGeouch from Hibs. Manager Gary Bowyer is said to be an admirer of the player who has 12 months left on his current deal. McGeouch has been an important part of the Hibs first team when fit, though he’s struggled with a series of injuries over the past two seasons. (Daily Record)

Aberdeen consider Moult

Should Aberdeen fail in a bid to sign Preston striker Stevie May they will turn their attentions towards Motherwell hitman Louis Moult. Dons boss Derek McInnes is desperate to make a signing before tonight’s deadline to register players for the second round of Europa League qualifying. Moult, who is entering the final year of his deal, would be available for around £500,000. (Evening Express)

Aberdeen fans protest

Aberdeen fans unveiled banners protesting against SFA leader Stewart Regan and SPFL chief Neil Doncaster. Photos of the banners were snapped at Aberdeen’s friendly with Arbroath. They were made up in a wanted-poster style with images of Regan and Doncaster’s faces at the centre along with the words “wanted for crimes against Scottish football”. (Scottish Sun)

Hull want Heneghan

Hull City are keen on landing Motherwell stopper Ben Heneghan. The centre-back enjoyed a promising debut season at Fir Park after signing from Chester. Rangers have also been credited with an interest in the player who has 12 months left on his contract. (Daily Record)

Dorrans: timing right to join Rangers

Graham Dorrans insists he has no qualms about the timing of his move to Rangers after he became Pedro Caixinha’s ninth summer signing. The 30-year-old Scotland international midfielder fulfilled a lifelong ambition after passing a medical and penning a three-year contract at the club he supported as a boy. (The Scotsman)

Hibs to take look at trialist Pennant

Hibs boss Neil Lennon has revealed he’s going to give former Arsenal and Liverpool winger Jermaine Pennant every chance to win himself a contract at Easter Road. The much-travelled 34-year-old has been training with Lennon’s squad for almost a fortnight and played 58 minutes of their first pre-season friendly against Dunfermline. (Evening News)

McCann hopes Bain will stay

Dundee boss Neil McCann says he’s confident goalkeeper Scott Bain will still until at least the end of next season. The goalkeeper has entered the final year of his deal and has been linked with a move away from Dens Park for some time. McCann held talks with the talented custodian and hasn’t given up hope of signing him to a new contract. (Scottish Sun)

