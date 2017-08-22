Rumour Mill: Lawwell completes Patrick Roberts deal | Jon Daly in charge for Motherwell trip | Celtic agree to sign defender

Peter Lawwell was in Manchester on Monday night to complete the deal for Patrick Roberts, Jon Daly will remain in charge of Hearts for their trip to Motherwell, and Celtic agree deal to sign Rivaldo Coetzee.

Patrick Roberts looks like he's coming back to Celtic. Picture: John Devlin

Lawwell completing Roberts deal

Celtic chief executive Peter Lawwell was spotted at Manchester City’s 1-1 draw with Everton on Monday night football. It is believed the visit was not a social one as Lawwell was in Manchester to put the finishing touches on the deal that will bring Patrick Roberts back to Celtic Park on loan for the remainder of the 2017/18 season. (Scottish Sun)

Celtic agree Rivaldo Coetzee deal

Celtic have signed Rivaldo Coetzee from Ajax Cape Town. The South African club confirmed the news by releasing a statement on their website thanking the player for his services. Coetzee’s £800k move to Celtic Park is subject to a work permit and a completed medical, which the player will fly into Glasgow to undergo in the next couple of days. (Various)

• Brendan Rodgers insists Jozo Simunovic is not for sale despite the deal to sign Coetzee. (Daily Record)

• There is no Celtic interest in Arsenal youngster Chuba Akpom despite reports to the contrary. (Daily Record)

Daly to remain for Motherwell trip

Jon Daly will remain in charge of Hearts for the club’s trip to Motherwell this weekend as the Tynecastle hierarchy is set to take their time in the appointing of a new head coach. The board are due to meet on Tuesday to discuss candidates for the role, with Steven Pressley the current bookies favourite to take over. Once the options are discussed, another round of interviews are likely. (BBC Scotland)

Rodgers stunned by McGregor omission

Brendan Rodgers says he’s stunned by Callum McGregor’s continued omission from the Scotland squad. The Celtic boss believes the midfielder has shown more than enough to justify a place in Gordon Strachan’s 27-man unit for the upcoming double-header against Lithuania and Malta. (Various)

Cardiff join Cadden race

Cardiff City have joined the race to sign Motherwell midfielder Chris Cadden. The Lanarkshire side are desperate to hold on to the 20-year-old, who attracted a bid from Hearts earlier this summer. Hull City remain keen on the Scotland under-21 international and remain favourites to secure his signature. (Scottish Sun)

Lennon: Don’t be same old Hibs

Neil Lennon has urged his players to avoid being tagged “same old Hibs” after watching their impressive start to the season shattered as they crashed to a shock defeat by Hamilton. The Easter Road boss confessed to having no explanation as to where an “abject” performance had come from, saying Accies had thoroughly deserved their 3-1 victory. (Edinburgh News)

Toral set for Hull move

Former Rangers loan player Jon Toral is set to complete another temporary move, this time to Hull City in the English Championship. The Arsenal midfielder spent six months at Ibrox after agreeing to a January switch and would make 12 appearances for the Light Blues under Mark Warburton and then Pedro Caixinha. (Daily Record)

• Hull are looking to sign Scottish international left-back Stephen Kingsley as part of a £16.5m deal that will see Sam Clucas move to Swansea. (Sky Sports)

Hendrie signs for Bradford

Luke Hendrie has completed a six-month loan spell from Burnley to Bradford City. The right-back shone in a season-long loan at Kilmarnock last season but the Rugby Park side couldn’t complete a longer deal for the impressive 22-year-old. (Daily Record)