Rumour Mill: Ladbrokes sorry for Karamoko Dembele bets | Barton staying at Rangers | Kazim-Richards denies Rodgers row

Ladbrokes apologise for opening a book on 13-year-old Karamoko Dembele, Joey Barton looks set to remain with Rangers as he nears the end of his club-imposed suspension, and Colin Kazim-Richards denies his Celtic exit was down to new boss Brendan Rodgers not wanting him at Parkhead.

Click here for the latest results, fixtures and stats>>>

Ladbrokes sorry

SPFL sponsors Ladbrokes have apologised for taking bets on the future of 13-year-old Celtic prospect Karamoko Dembele.

The betting firm, who have now closed the book on the highly rated teenager, were criticised by the Children’s Commissioner for offering odds such as 7/4 on Dembele becoming the youngest player to play for Celtic. (Daily Record)

Barton to stay at Rangers

Joey Barton will remain a Rangers player for the foreseeable future as the midfielder is set to return to training this Monday when his three-week club suspension finishes.

It was expected Barton would exit the club falling a row with manager Mark Warburton, but Rangers are committed to keeping the player and trying to make the relationship work. (Daily Record)

Kazim-Richards denies Rodgers row

Colin Kazim-Richards denies his Celtic exit this summer was down to a falling out with new manager Brendan Rodgers.

The attacker has signed for Brazilian side Coritiba and he reveals the move to South America was his preferred option prior to Celtic’s interest back in January. (FourFourTwo)

Barton charged with betting on 44 games

Joey Barton has been charged with betting on matches by the Scottish Football Association.

The Rangers midfielder was issued with an SFA notice of complaint on Wednesday afternoon, with the governing body alleging he placed 44 bets on games. (The Scotsman)

Doncaster slams UCL plans

Top leagues from across European football last night moved closer to all-out war with Uefa over its plans to revamp the Champions League, with the campaign led by SPFL chief Neil Doncaster who described the proposed changes as “outrageous” and warned they could hit the Scottish game hard as well as cripple meaningful sporting competition. (The Scotsman)

McLeish doubts Barton fits

Alex McLeish isn’t convinced Joey Barton fits Rangers’ style of play after a difficult start to the season for the club and their midfielder.

The ex-Rangers boss cites Burnley’s compact play last year and the tendency for Barton to be exposed during his time at Ibrox thus far. (Talksport)

Rod Stewart makes donation to Ryan Baird fund

Rod Stewart has been praised for putting Old Firm rivalry to the side and making a contribution towards the fund set up in the wake of Ryan Baird’s death.

The 39-year-old was killed when a Rangers supporters’ bus crashed near Kilmarnock on Saturday. A fundraising drive has since been set up and Rangers legend Richard Gough revealed Celtic fan Stewart was one of the first to be in contact about making a donation. (Irish News)

Rangers missed out on Karamoko Dembele

Park Villa coach David Feeney has revealed how Rangers came to watch Karamoko Dembele play after hearing of the wonderkid’s talents.

Rangers were impressed with the 13-year-old, but the player was already committed to Celtic. Feeney says the Ibrox side are missing out by paying little attention to Park Villa players. (Daily Record)

Weiss support for police incident

Ex-Rangers star Vladimir Weiss has apologised to national team coach Vladimir Weiss after being taken into police custody.

The Slovakian international was detained by police after refusing a breathalyser test during a road-side check. (Various)

No panic at Hibs

Hibernian goalkeeper Ofir Marciano insists there is “no panic” despite the club’s slick start to the season running into a few potholes with a three-match winless streak.

The Israeli feels that Hibs have suffered from bad luck rather than poor performances and expects them to get back on track soon. (The Scotsman)

Boy George tweets Whyte support

A Celtic supporter has duped pop star Boy George into tweeting support for former Rangers owner Craig Whyte.

The former Culture Club lead singer quote-tweeted a message in response when asked for “good luck” from Celtic fan Michael Caven. (The Scotsman)

Gullit backs Celtic approach

Ruud Gullit believes Celtic’s decision to give Karamoko Dembele his under-20s debut at just 13 years old will only be beneficial for the youngster’s development.

Gullit was 14 when he made his debut for the under-18s, though he admits he was a more physically ready. (The Herald)

NEWS IN BRIEF

• St Mirren chief Gordon Scott admits he’s giving new manager Jack Ross an imbalanced squad. (The Herald)

• Scott Fox insists Ross County will have no fear when they visit Aberdeen next weekend. (Inverness Courier)

• Ex-Celtic dud Derk Boerrigter is on the verge of joining Dutch side Roda JC. (De Telegraaf)

• Ex-Hearts boss Gary Locke says Callum Paterson has always been a player destined for the top. (Daily Record)

Keep up to date with all our sport news on The Scotsman’s Sport page on Facebook

DOWNLOAD THE SCOTSMAN APP ON ITUNES OR GOOGLE PLAY