Rumour Mill: Kyle Lafferty to Rangers | Miller to get new contract | Houston slams Dunfermline

Kyle Lafferty would “jump at the chance” to rejoin Rangers, Kenny Miller is set to receive a new contract, and Peter Houston has heavily criticised “unprofessional” Dunfermline.

Kyle Lafferty played at Ibrox for four years. Picture: Ian Rutherford

Lafferty wants Rangers return

Former Ibrox striker Kyle Lafferty has said he’s open to the idea of returning to Rangers. The Northern Irish international spent four years with the club, helping them to win three league titles before his departure in the summer of 2012. Having recently been released by Norwich City, Lafferty reveals he would “jump at the chance” of going back to a club he loved, while he also called for Pedro Caixinha to give Kenny Miller a new contract. (Daily Record)

Miller offered contract

After months of speculation, it seems Rangers are finally set to reward veteran striker Kenny Miller with a new contract offer. The 37-year-old has been in excellent form this campaign, most notably scoring twice as Rangers defeated Aberdeen 3-0 in a recent match at Aberdeen. Pedro Caixinha was initially noncommittal on Miller’s future, but has seen enough to know the player deserves another year. (The Sun)

Houston slams Dunfermline

Peter Houston has launched a withering attack of Dunfermline for their part in the Myles Hippolyte row. The player was given a two-match ban for diving yesterday, which Houston believes was due to Dunfermline “shopping” the player to the SFA. The Falkirk boss called Saturday’s opponents “unprofessional” and insisted his side would not “cry like babies” in the same circumstances. (Daily Record)

McGregor eyes Scotland call

Celtic midfielder Callum McGregor insists he is far better equipped now to make an impression for Scotland than when he earned his previous call-up for the national side almost three years ago. A recent run of outstanding displays by the 23-year-old – capped by his artful goal in the 2-0 Scottish Cup semi-final victory over Rangers on Sunday – means he has a strong claim to be included in Gordon Strachan’s squad for the World Cup qualifier against England at Hampden on 10 June. (The Scotsman)

Dembele’ season is over

Moussa Dembele looks set to miss the Scottish Cup final after reports emerged that his hamstring injury will take five weeks to heal. The Celtic striker sustained the injury during the 2-0 win over Rangers in the semi-final at Hampden on Sunday. The Parkhead side’s top-scorer limped off after just half an hour. (Various)

Lennon gets two-game ban

Hibernian head coach Neil Lennon has received an immediate two-match touchline ban following his bust-up with Morton boss Jim Duffy. Lennon also received a further two-game punishment suspended until the end of 2017, which will only be triggered if he is found guilty of another misconduct charge. The panel decided Lennon had adopted an aggressive attitude towards Duffy and the match officials. (The Scotsman)

Lustig eyes second unbeaten season

Celtic defender Mikael Lustig is hopeful of completing an unbeaten season with the Parkhead club, which will be the second of his career. The Swede went undefeated while part of the Rosenborg side that won the 2010 Tippeligaen in Norway, but he insists Celtic doing it this season would be even more impressive. The Tippeligaen is only 30 games, unlike the Premiership’s 38, and Rosenborg failed to win the Norwegian Cup that year. (The National)

McCann: Sky work can provide edge

Interim Dundee boss Neil McCann believes his work for Sky Sports as their resident Scottish football pundit could help provide an edge in keeping the club in the top flight. His role involves analysing teams and players, spotting their strengths and weaknesses. He believes this has prepared him for the role, though he won’t know for sure until he’s on the touchline. (Dundee Telegraph)

Elliott signs two-year deal

Christie Elliott has signed a two-year contract extension to keep himself at Partick Thistle until the summer of 2019. The versatile player has been in fine form of late, winning the left wing-back role from Callum Booth. His previous deal was due to expire this summer but Alan Archibald has moved to tie him up for the next two seasons. (Various)

