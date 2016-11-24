Rumour Mill: King’s plot to oust Ashley | Boyd urged Rangers to sign Nagbe | Dembele to stay at Celtic

Dave King is looking to lessen the influence of Mike Ashley at Rangers with a special resolution in Friday’s agm, Kris Boyd has revealed he tried to get Rangers to sign Celtic target Darlington Nagbe, and Moussa Dembele insists he’ll be a Celtic player next season.

Click here for the latest results, fixtures and stats>>>

King’s plan

Dave King and the Rangers board are looking to dilute the influence of Mike Ashley and the Easdale brothers at this Friday’s agm with a special resolution.

If passed, Resolution 11 will give the Ibrox board the ability to hold a rights issue within the next year. King and co. will deny Ashley and the Easdales the chance to invest more capital. With others shareholders coming in, it would see the trio’s 16 per cent stakeholding cut by around half. (Daily Record)

Boyd wanted Gers to sign Nagbe

Kris Boyd has revealed that he recommended Celtic target Darlington Nagbe to Rangers in 2014.

Boyd played with the midfielder during his year stint with Portland Timbers and tried to convince Ibrox management to bring the player to Glasgow, but nothing came of it.

Celtic are looking to sign the midfielder for a fee of around £1.5million. (The Sun)

READ MORE - Five things Celtic fans should know about Darlington Nagbe

Dembele to stay at Celtic

Moussa Dembele is “100 per cent” certain he’ll be a Celtic player next season as he looks to help the club progress in the Champions League.

The striker missed a good chance to level things up in last night’s 2-0 loss against Barcelona, but insists he intends to remain at Parkhead for the duration of his contract, despite heavy interest in the attacker. (The Sun)

Rangers want Matty Taylor

Rangers are among five clubs chasing Bristol Rovers striker Matty Taylor after the 26-year-old’s terrific start to the season.

The League One striker is valued around £1million, but it is understood he has a release clause in his contract. Rangers will battle it out with Brighton, Wolves, QPR and Cardiff for his signature. (Daily Mirror)

Nagbe attends Celtic Park clash

Rumours that Celtic are looking to sign Portland Timbers midfielder Darlington Nagbe have gained traction after the player tweeted from inside Parkhead prior to the club’s meeting with Barcelona in the Champions League. (The Scotsman)

Rodgers: It wasn’t a penalty

Brendan Rodgers believes the referee got it wrong when Daniele Orsato awarded Barcelona a penalty during Celtic’s 2-0 Champions League defeat.

Just 90 seconds after Dembele missed his chance, Emilio Izaguirre was adjudged to have hauled Luis Suarez to the ground. Lionel Messi netted from the penalty spot to confirm victory, but Rodgers believes the Italian official got it wrong. (STV)

• Rodgers last night took consolation from what he hailed as a “significant improvement” from his Celtic team against Barcelona despite a defeat which has ended their hopes of extending their involvement in Europe this season. (The Scotsman)

Hearts to work on back three

Robbie Neilson will continue implementing a three-man defence at Hearts but admitted the system still needs plenty work.

The head coach said he will use the 3-5-2 formation going forward because it allows a good degree of flexibility.

Monday night’s 3-3 draw at Hamilton saw Hearts start with three centre-backs for the first time this season. (Evening News)

Collum conned

Scottish whistler Willie Collum was conned by Real Madrid’s Mateo Kovacic when he sent off Joao Pereira, according to Sporting boss Jorge Jesus.

Pereira was given his marching orders for an alleged punch on Kovacic, but Jorge believes Collum was duped by a bit of play-acting from the Real star. The visitors would use the advantage to go on and register a 2-1 victory. (The Sun)

Canning makes Neilson dig

Hamilton boss Martin Canning has made a thinly veiled dig towards Hearts boss Robbie Neilson in the fall out from Monday’s 3-3 draw.

Neilson was incensed with a Ali Crawford challenge on Jamie Walker, but Canning reckons his opposing manager is making a big deal out of the situation due to the frustration of being held to a point. (Daily Record)

Foran challenges Cole

Richie Foran has challenged on loan midfielder Larnell Cole to establish himself in the ICT starting XI and earn himself an extended deal.

The 23-year-old is on loan from Fulham until January but has struggled for a regular place in the line-up thus far. (Press and Journal)

Stanton bids to become Hibs director

Hibs legend Pat Stanton has launched a bid to become a director of the Easter Road club.

Stanton is just one of “several dozen” to have their name put forward as a potential fans’ representative on the board. (Evening News)

Keep up to date with all our sport news on The Scotsman’s Sport page on Facebook