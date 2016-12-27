Rumour Mill: Kiernan to Fulham for £2m? | Celtic call off Nagbe deal | Rangers ‘saved lower league sides’

Rob Kiernan has been linked with a £2million move to Fulham, Celtic have pulled out of the deal to sign Portland Timbers midfielder Darlington Nagbe, and ex-manager Stuart McCall believes Rangers saved Scottish lower league sides from financial ruin.

Kiernan to Fulham

Rob Kiernan has been linked with a £2million move to Fulham in the January transfer window.

Fulham boss Slavisa Jokanovic is said to be an admirer of the 25-year-old, who has been at Ibrox since the summer of 2015.

Kiernan has made the most appearances of any Rangers centre-back this season. He signed a one-year extension to his contract this past summer, meaning he won’t be a free agent until 2018. (Daily Record)

Celtic call off Nagbe deal

Celtic have decided to pull out of the deal to sign Portland Timbers star Darlington Nagbe.

The player was in attendance for Celtic’s Champions League clash with Barcelona last month and it looked likely he was going to make the move to Celtic Park in a £3million transfer.

Ex-Scottish international John Spencer believes the Ladbrokes Premiership are making a mistake by walking away from the deal for such a talented player. (The Sun)

Rangers ‘saved lower league sides’

Stuart McCall believes that Rangers’ time in the Scottish lower leagues helped save a host of clubs from financial ruin.

The ex-Rangers player and manager hailed the response of the fans for following their team home and away as a “matter of principle”.

It saw crowds at lower league grounds take a significant jump whenever Rangers came to town. McCall feels the added attendance was vital to the continued survival of those sides. (Daily Record)

Hibs to back Lennon in January

Hibs chief executive Leeann Dempster has assured boss Neil Lennon he’ll have the backing he needs to bring in new players during the January transfer window.

Lennon, however, has been looking to strengthen his squad and has cast his eye over a number of trialists in recent weeks including American winger Aaron Kovar, Polish goalkeeper Maciej Dabrowski and former French youth internationalist Enzo Reale.

If and when Lennon identifies who he wants, Dempster revealed funds will be made available. (Evening News)

MK Dons want Cammy Bell

MK Dons and Bristol City are said to be chasing Dundee United stopper Cammy Bell.

The goalkeeper has been in excellent form since signing for the Tannadice side this past summer, including saving three penalty kicks in one half against Dunfermline.

Ex-Hearts boss Robbie Neilson is looking to tempt the 30-year-old down to Stadium MK, while City boss Lee Johnson is also said to be an admirer. (The Sun)

Aberdeen looking to recruit in January

Derek McInnes admits he’s looking to add one more player in January as Aberdeen seek to hunt down Rangers in second place.

The club’s manager also revealed that discussions are ongoing regarding the future of seven first-team players who are out of contract at the end of the season.

Andrew Considine, Ryan Jack and Niall McGinn are among those who can agree to pre-contracts with other clubs next month. (Evening Express)

MacLean to return for Rangers clash

Steven MacLean is likely to return to St Johnstone’s starting XI tomorrow evening after the striker sat out of Friday night’s 1-0 victory at Kilmarnock.

The 34-year-old doesn’t play on artificial pitches due to doctor’s orders but will be back in the squad tomorrow when Saints host Rangers at McDiarmid Park. (Evening Telegraph)

Rodgers: Scots youngsters need to change diet

Brendan Rodgers insists Scottish football prospects have to do a better job of maintaining a healthy diet if they’re to ever make it in the game.

The Celtic boss gave the example of a teenager he encountered who had all the talent in the world but was “fat” due to eating fish and chips every night. (Evening Times)

Boyd: Time for Cathro to do the talking

Kris Boyd doesn’t want to speak further about his controversial Ian Cathro column, insisting it’s now time for the Hearts boss to do the talking himself.

Boyd will travel with Kilmarnock to Tynecastle tonight for a Ladbrokes Premiership meeting. The striker will not seek out Cathro to explain his comments, stating he has every right to give his opinion and doesn’t make a habit of approaching opposing teams’ managers. (Daily Record)

Aberdeen critics need reality check

Mark Reynolds believes his Aberdeen team-mates have the mental toughness to cope with recent criticism, even if some of those dishing it out could do with a reality check.

Derek McInnes’ players have taken a bit of a kicking from the pundits recently despite losing only two of their last seven league games, and one of those was at Ibrox.

That has been an over-reaction as far as Reynolds is concerned, but he insists they are strong enough to take the stick as it shows just how seriously the threat from Aberdeen is taken again now. (The Scotsman)

