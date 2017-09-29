Rumour Mill: Kenny Miller banished | Caixinha’s reign ‘coming to an end’ | Rangers ‘settled’ for Celtic loss

Pedro Caixinha has banished Kenny Miller to the Rangers youth team, the manager’s reign at Rangers is coming to an end according to ex-Celtic star Charlie Nicholas, and Barry Ferguson believes his former team settled for defeat in the recent Old Firm derby.

READ MORE - Yesterday’s Rumour Mill: Doubts over Armstrong and Brown | Gerrard praises Tierney | Caixinha happy with Rangers leak

Rangers striker Kenny Miller. Picture: SNS

Kenny Miller axed

Kenny Miller has been banished from the Rangers first-team squad. The veteran striker has been instructed to play with the youth team and told he will play no further part under head coach Pedro Caixinha. A Daily Record source called the whole affair “disgraceful” and accused Caixinha of making Miller the scapegoat for Rangers’ poor start. (Daily Record)

Caixinha’s reign ‘coming to an end’

Pedro Caixinha’s reign as manager of Rangers is coming to an end, according to ex-Celtic striker Charlie Nicholas. The Sky Sports pundit believes the drama behind the scenes, coupled with poor results on the park, will lead to the Portuguese head coach exiting the club sooner rather than later. (Daily Express)

READ MORE - Rangers to take part in ‘prestigious’ Florida Cup tournament

Rangers ‘settled’ for Old Firm defeat

Rangers settled for a 2-0 defeat in the recent Old Firm game, claims former club captain Barry Ferguson. Writing in the Daily Record, Ferguson believes the home players were happy to take a 2-0 defeat rather than risk losing by a greater scoreline, despite there still being 26 minutes remaining of a match at home. (Daily Record)

Lennon won’t celebrate

Neil Lennon has revealed that he won’t celebrate should Hibs defy the odds and get a result at Celtic Park this Saturday. The Easter Road boss will have “mixed emotions” as he takes on his old club for the first-time, though stressed the goal is to leave Glasgow with three points and become the first team since May 2016 to defeat Celtic in Scottish football. (The Scotsman)

READ MORE - I used to drive to McDonald’s for Gazza, reveals Barry Ferguson

Lafferty will cope with taunts

Hearts manager Craig Levein insists opposition fans will be wasting their time abusing striker Kyle Lafferty over his gambling addiction. Levein is confident the Northern Irishman has the strength to cope with any taunting. Lafferty admitted his addiction earlier this week ahead of Hearts’ Premiership match with Dundee at Dens Park tomorrow. (Evening News)

McInnes hits back at Robinson

Derek McInnes has hit back at the suggestion from Motherwell boss Stephen Robinson that his Aberdeen side over-celebrated in the wake of their 1-0 victory at Fir Park on Sunday. The Dons manager insists his side’s celebrations were tame in comparison to Motherwell’s after the home side’s Betfred Cup victory three days earlier. (Daily Record)

READ MORE - Peter Lawwell hails Brendan Rodgers’ success ‘with Ronny Deila’s team’

Brown confident of fitness

Scott Brown is confident he’ll make a full recovery and be fit in time to lead Scotland out for their crunch World Cup qualification fixture against Slovakia next week. The Celtic midfielder picked up a hamstring injury in his side’s 3-0 victory at Anderlecht, making him a doubt for the game at Hampden. (Scottish Sun)

Relationship key for Coyle

Owen Coyle has said his relationship with Ross County chairman Roy McGregor was one of the biggest motivating factors for him taking over at the Highland club. The ex-St Johnstone and Burnley boss officially became the successor to Jim McIntyre on Thursday, returning to a club where he spent three months on loan during the 2000/2001 season. (The National)

READ MORE - No surprise if Celtic ‘go deep’ into the Europa League