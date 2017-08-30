Rumour Mill: Jason Denayer back to Celtic? | No Shane Long move for Celtic | West Ham eye Anthony Ralston

Celtic are keen on a loan return for Jason Denayer, the Scottish champions will not be moving for Southampton striker Shane Long, and West Ham United are keen on Hoops right-back Anthony Ralston.

Jason Denayer, left, celebrating after Celtic defeated Rangers in the 2015 League Cup semi-final. Picture: Lisa Ferguson

Denayer interest

Celtic are looking to bring centre-back Jason Denayer back to Parkhead for a second loan spell. The centre-back is out of favour with parent club Manchester City and, after spending time with Sunderland and Galatasaray in recent seasons, has thus far failed to win a temporary move away from the Etihad. The 22-year-old helped Celtic win the league and League Cup double back in 2014/15. (Daily Mail)

No Long move for Celtic

Celtic will not be moving for Southampton striker Shane Long ahead of the transfer deadline. Rumours had been doing the rounds on social media suggesting the Irish striker was going to be moving to Parkhead. However, there is no basis to such gossip, with the player’s wages pricing him out of a switch to the Ladbrokes Premiership. (Daily Record)

West Ham eye Ralston

English Premier League side West Ham United are one of a number of clubs keen on Celtic right-back Anthony Ralston. The 18-year-old has impressed since making his first appearance against St Johnstone at the tail end of last season, and has featured four times already this campaign, including a debut match in Europe against Astana. The Hammers have sent scouts to watch the youngster in action. (Scottish Sun)

No Walker bid

Rangers are willing to wait on signing Jamie Walker until January, on either a permanent deal or pre-contract, unless Hearts are willing to drop their asking price for the midfielder. The Gorgie Road side are demanding £1million for Walker, though Rangers value the player around half that price, with two bids having already been rejected this summer. (Evening Times)

Celtic consider Edouard move

Celtic are considering a loan move for young French striker Odsonne Edouard. The PSG hitman has slumped down the pecking order at the Ligue 1 club after the arrivals of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe. The 19-year-old spent time on loan at Toulouse last season, though the move was cut short when Edouard was involved in an incident for which he received a four-month suspended jail sentence. (Scottish Sun)

Hearts linked with Milinkovic

Hearts have been credited with an interest in Genoa’s Serbian forward Manuel Milinkovic. According to reports in Italy, Milinkovic is ready to terminate his current loan deal with Foggia, with Hearts keen to add him to their squad ahead of Thursday’s transfer deadline. (Edinburgh News)

Blackburn to return for Heneghan

Blackburn are poised to make an improved offer for Motherwell centre-back Ben Heneghan. An initial £250,000 bid was rejected out of hand by the Fir Park side, though the club know they’ve little chance of keeping Heneghan past the end of this current campaign as his deal expires next summer. (Scottish Sun)

Lennon like a worried father

Hibs boss Neil Lennon has revealed he’ll be “like a worried father” sitting by the phone hoping he’s not about to get a call to tell him one of his Easter Road stars has picked up a serious injury while on international duty. The Capital club have six players away this week playing for their countries, but while delighted to see them gain such recognition, Lennon admitted that as manager there’s always a worry that injuries might be picked up. (Evening News)

Levein targets Europe

Craig Levein insists Hearts’ target remains a European place next summer as he admitted only winning games will see supporters warm to him. A section of Tynecastle fans are sceptical about Levein’s return to management but he is prepared to work to win them over after signing a three-year contract. (Edinburgh News)