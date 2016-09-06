Rumour Mill: James Morrison | Rangers investment | Charlie Mulgrew

James Morrison says he could be open to a January move to Celtic, a former Rangers players believes Celtic’s investment will show on Saturday and Charlie Mulgrew happy with Blackburn move.

Morrison to Celtic in January?

James Morrison, the West Brom and Scotland player who was the subject of a bid from Celtic on the final day of the transfer window, has admitted he would consider a move to Parkhead in January.

Morrison has not been playing regularly in the Barclays Premier League in England this season after suffering a recurrence of a hamstring injury during pre-season. (Evening Times)

Rangers could rue lack of investment

Ex-Rangers player Willie Henderson fears Celtic could make Rangers pay for not splashing the cash and insists the Light Blues side is still £10million short of investment.

And the Ibrox hero has warned that Gers boss Mark Warburton won’t hang around in Glasgow if his reputation starts to suffer due to a financial disadvantage against their Old Firm rivals. (Herald)

- Former Rangers captain Steven Davis insists he cannot wait for the renewal of the Old Firm rivalry on Saturday after admitting that nothing beats the passion of a battle against Celtic.

- Former Rangers attacker Gordon Smith believes Philippe Senderos could have the same effect that David Weir had on the Gers defence in the latter stages of his career.

- Charlie Nicholas believes pace could give his old side the advantage against Rangers at Parkhead on Saturday.

Hibs take Polish defender on trial

Polish trialist Filip Modelski will have a chance to earn himself a contract at Hibs when he plays for the development team against Motherwell today. The 23-year-old right-back has been training at Easter Road over the past week as Neil Lennon looks to bring in cover and competition for captain David Gray. (Evening News)

Mulgrew pleased with Blackburn move

Charlie Mulgrew is thrilled to have made the move to Blackburn Rovers at the second time of asking – and insisted he does not see it as a step down from Celtic.

The Scotland international became Rovers boss Owen Coyle’s penultimate signing of the summer after failing to agree a new deal with the Glasgow outfit. (Lancashire Telegraph)

McGhee hails versatile Snodgrass

Mark McGhee described Robert Snodgrass as a player who “can do it all” following the Scotland midfielder’s hat-trick in the 5-1 World Cup qualifying win in Malta. (Scotsman)

Strachan says Malta game brought back Clyde memories

Scotland manager Gordon Strachan says he was reminded of when his Celtic side was put out of the Scottish Cup by Clyde.

“It’s one of those moments when you see your life flashing in front of you,” reflected Strachan yesterday. “That was a Clyde v Celtic moment, when I had a midfield of [Neil] Lennon, [Stiliyan] Petrov and Roy Keane. And I [still] got the blame for it!” (Scotsman)

Scotland fans urged to give Oliver Burke time

Scotland manager Gordon Strachan has warned the Tartan Army not to expect the world from Oliver Burke too quickly. The 19 -year-old, who became Scotland’s most expensive ever player last month when he moved from Nottingham Forest to RB Leipzig for £13 million, made his competitive international debut in Sunday’s 5-1 World Cup qualifying victory over Malta.

(Scotsman)

