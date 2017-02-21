Rumour Mill: Irvine and Rowan for Rangers roles | Gordon contract on hold | Hearts to relay pitch

Alan Irvine has emerged as a potential candidate to become next Rangers manager, the Ibrox club have held talks with Robert Rowan about becoming director of football, and Craig Gordon’s contract talks with Celtic have been put on hold.

Irvine in contention for Rangers job

Former West Browm boss Alan Irvine is in the running to become next Rangers manager.

The 58-year-old has also managed Sheffield Wednesday and Preston and is currently assistant to Alex Neil at Championship side Norwich. (Daily Express)

Rangers talk to Rowan

The Ibrox club have held discussions with Brentford’s Robert Rowan over becoming their director of football.

The 26-year-old head of football operations was previously the technical director at Stenhousemuir, and is on the Rangers shortlist along with Ross Wilson of Southampton and Tottenham’s head of recruitment Paul Mitchell. (STV)

New manager for Old Firm clash

Rangers aim to have a new manager in place for next month’s Old Firm clash at Celtic Park.

In the meantime, they face a trip to Inverness CT this Friday, before back-to-back home games against St Johnstone and Hamilton. The latter match is their Scottish Cup quarter-final tie. (Daily Record)

Odds drop on Murty

Despite the defeat to Dundee on Sunday, Graeme Murty has become the new joint-favourite to be appointed Rangers manager.

Alex McLeish was the odds-on favourite last week, but speculation linking the ex-Scotland boss with a return to Ibrox has gone quiet.

Murty and McLeish are both 6/4 with Sky Bet, who also have Alan Pardew in the running at 11/2.

Gordon contract talks on hold

Discussions between Celtic and goalkeeper Craig Gordon have been put on hold - though the Parkhead club are still confident the 34-year-old will commit his future to Celtic.

Gordon was the subject of interest from Chelsea in the January transfer window. There is potential concern the stopper is waiting to see if the Premier League leaders renew their interest this summer, though he remains under contract until 2018. (Evening Times)

New Hearts turf

Hearts have postponed plans for a new hybrid pitch at Tynecastle for 18 months to boost their European ambitions this season.

Owner Ann Budge confirmed the existing rutted surface in Gorgie is being replaced immediately.

A new pitch was due to be laid this summer as part of the £12million main stand project and a hybrid was a serious option. However, Hearts have been forced to relay their turf this week as they approach a critical stage in the campaign. (Evening News)

McGhee: I didn’t deserve Pittodrie treatment

Mark McGhee insists he didn’t deserve the treatment he received at Pittodrie during Motherwell’s 7-2 loss to Aberdeen.

The ex-Dons player and manager was sent to the stands during the second half, where he was caught on camera having a few choice words for fans who were giving him a bit of stick.

McGhee insists he neither deserved to be sent off, nor to be heckled by the home supporters. (Evening Times)