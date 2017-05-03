Rumour Mill: Hyndman not for sale | Rangers want Vaulks | Aberdeen need £20m for Celtic challenge

Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe insists he won’t be selling Emerson Hyndman to either Rangers or Celtic, Pedro Caixinha is considering a move for Will Vaulks, and Jonny Hayes believes Aberdeen would need at least £20m to challenge Celtic next season.

Emerson Hyndman, left, will be heading back to Bournemouth this summer. Picture: SNS

Bournemouth won’t sell Hyndman

Eddie Howe insists Bournemouth have no plans to sell Emerson Hyndman this summer. The American midfielder has largely impressed since his loan move to Ibrox in January, with both Rangers and Celtic said to be interested in signing the player permanently this summer. Although, Cherries boss Howe said they are not interested in selling their best young players. “You don’t invest in young players to then move them on very quickly,” said Howe. (Bouremouth Echo)

Rangers want Vaulks

Rangers are poised to make a £400,000 move for ex-Falkirk midfielder Will Vaulks. The 23-year-old, who scored the winner against Rangers in a 2-1 Falkirk victory last season, has impressed since making the move to Rotherham United despite the club suffering relegation from the English Championship. Pedro Caixinha is considering whether to try and recruit the player to improve his side’s form next season. Wolves are also said to be interested. (Daily Mail)

Hayes: Aberdeen would need £20m

Aberdeen winger Jonny Hayes believes it would take at least £20million for his side to put in a significant challenge against Celtic next season. Aberdeen sit 27 points behind the champions and could see a new record set for the gap between first and second in one of Europe’s major leagues. The current record belongs to PSG, who won Ligue 1 by 31 points last term. (Daily Record)

Naismith set for Carrow Road exit

Norwich City look set to release striker Steven Naismith just 16 months after spending £8.5m to sign the player from Everton. The Canaries have cut seven first-team members, including former Ladbrokes Premiership stars John Ruddy, Steven Whittaker and Kyle Lafferty, and ex-Rangers man Naismith could be next on the list. (Scottish Sun)

Wright high on IFA list

The Irish Football Association would seriously consider hiring St Johnstone boss Tommy Wright as next coach of the national team if Michael O’Neill is lured away by Norwich City. O’Neill is currently in talks with the Championship side about becoming the permanent successor to Alex Neil, who was sacked last month. Wright is set to lead Saints to a top six finish for the fourth season in succession. (Scottish Sun)

Hibs without duo for Premiership start

Hibs will resume life in the Premiership with both skipper David Gray and his fellow defender Darren McGregor sidelined. The duo picked up their sixth bookings of the season during the 4-0 weekend win against Ayr United at Somerset Park and will automatically be suspended for one match. (Evening News)

Sinclair thanks team-mates

Scott Sinclair has thanked his Celtic team-mates for “rallying around” him after learning about the racial abuse directed towards him at Ibrox. Paul Kenny, 28, pleaded guilty to an offence which took place shortly after Sinclair had given Celtic the lead in their 5-1 thrashing of rivals Rangers. Sinclair was “taken aback” by the abuse, which he says is the first time in his football career he’s suffered racism on a football field. (Daily Record)

Dembele won’t be risked

Moussa Dembele is prepared to sacrifice the chance of helping Celtic complete the domestic treble this month in order to ensure he is in prime condition for the start of their Champions League qualifying campaign in July. It was initially believed the French striker’s season had been ended by the hamstring injury which forced him to limp out of Celtic’s Scottish Cup semi-final win over Rangers ten days ago. Dembele has responded well to treatment, however, and has not yet been ruled out the cup final against Aberdeen on 27 May. (The Scotsman)

