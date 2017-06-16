Rumour Mill: Huddersfield join Patrick Roberts race | Hartley threatens to liquidate Dundee | EPL trio chase Simunovic

Huddersfield have joined the race to sign ex-Celtic winger Patrick Roberts, former boss Paul Hartley is threatening to liquidate Dundee over an unpaid debt, and a trio of Premier League clubs are chasing Celtic midfielder Jozo Simunovic.

Huddersfield to battle for Roberts

English Premier League newboys Huddersfield are set to make a move for Patrick Roberts. Celtic had hoped to sign the player on a permanent transfer from Manchester City after a successful 18 months in Glasgow. However, it seems their hopes are reducing by the day with French side Nice also credited with an interest in the 20-year-old. (Daily Record)

Hartley threatens to liquidate Dundee

Dundee are set to face legal action from Paul Hartley over money allegedly owed to the former manager. The two sides will face each other at Dundee Sheriff Court on Tuesday, with sources claiming Hartley will petition to have the club liquidated. The ex-boss, sacked in April, wants the duration of his contract paid in one lump sum instead of installments. (Evening Telegraph)

EPL sides want Simunovic

A trio of English Premier League sides are interested in signing Celtic centre-back Jozo Simunovic. Newcastle United and Huddersfield Town are both keeping tabs on the 22-year-old as they look to strengthen their squads following promotion from the Championship, while Burnley are also said to be keen on the player. (Daily Mail)

Scottish clubs “can’t afford” Stewart

Birmingham City boss Harry Redknapp has told a trio of Scottish clubs they cannot afford attacker Greg Stewart. Aberdeen, Dundee and Motherwell all made enquiries into signing the player on loan. However, Redknapp states none of the three can afford to pay the percentage of Stewart’s wages that Birmingham would be looking for. (Scottish Sun)

McInnes to stay

After a traumatic summer which began with Scottish Cup final defeat by Celtic and continued with the loss of key players, Aberdeen supporters were given a lift last night when Derek McInnes announced he had spurned the advances of Sunderland and would be staying at Pittodrie. (The Scotsman)

Thistle couldn’t stand in Lindsay’s way

Partick Thistle assistant manager Scott Paterson insists the club cannot stand in the way of defender Liam Lindsay if the highly-rated 21-year-old decides to join Oxford United. The English League One side had an offer of £350k plus add-ons accepted for centre-back yesterday. (Evening Times)

Rangers to sign Celtic kid

Rangers are set to sign goalkeeper Aidan McAdams from rivals Celtic. The two clubs have worked out a deal which would see the 18-year-old make the move across Glasgow for a fee which could reach £150k. McAdams, who has been at Celtic for almost a decade, will sign a three-year deal. (Scottish Sun)

Stevenson ‘wanted to kick’ Walker

Jamie Walker was so cocky when he first broke into the Hearts first-team that a number of senior pros wanted to kick lumps out of the winger, according to former team-mate Ryan Stevenson. The now-retired midfielder revealed that Walker came through the initiation unscathed, with his ego intact, and it will stand him in good stead if he makes the move to Rangers. (Daily Record)

Celtic to complete Hayes deal

Celtic will today complete a £1.3million move for Aberdeen winger Jonny Hayes after the player agreed personal terms with the Parkhead club yesterday. Ryan Christie will move to Pittodrie on a season-long loan as part of the transfer. (Various)

Dayton to St Johnstone?

Former Kilmarnock winger James Dayton is looking to secure a return to Scottish football with St Johnstone. The 28-year-old has joined the Perth club for a trial period after leaving Cheltenham Town and will be assessed by manager Tommy Wright before learning his future. (Daily Record)