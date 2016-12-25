Rumour Mill: Hill reacts to QPR talk | Griffiths an Old Firm doubt | Ex-Celtic striker offered lion

Clint Hill insists there’s nothing in the rumours linking him to QPR, Leigh Griffiths and Lee Wallace are a doubt for the Old Firm clash on Hogmanay, and ex-Celtic striker Colin Kazim-Richards reveals he was offered the chance to purchase a lion from a Brazilian pet shop.

Hill dismisses QPR talk

Clint Hill says there is nothing in the rumours linking the Rangers centre-back with a return to QPR in January.

The 38-year-old was linked with his former club earlier this month. He left Loftus Road this past summer after six years with the English Championship side.

Hill insists the reports are nothing but newspaper speculation as he intends to see the season out at Ibrox. (ITV)

Griffiths and Wallace doubts

Both Celtic and Rangers may be missing key players for next week’s Old Firm Hogmanay derby as Lee Wallace and Leigh Griffiths both picked up injuries at the weekend.

Griffiths was forced off at half-time during Celtic’s 3-0 victory over Hamilton. Brendan Rodgers has revealed the striker is battling a calf issue but was only taken off as a precaution.

Wallace, on the other hand, pulled up late in Rangers’ 1-0 win against Inverness CT. Manager Mark Warburton is hopeful it’s just a case of cramp. (Various)

Kazim-Richards offered lion

Former Celtic striker Colin Kazim-Richards has told a rather bizarre tale of how he was offered the chance to purchase a lion when he walked into a Brazil pet shop.

The 30-year-old is currently at Brazilian side Coritiba after leaving Parkhead this past summer following a brief six-month spell in Glasgow.

He claims he went into a pet store to buy a dog, but was instead taken to the back and offered to purchase a lion for £22,000. The footballer declined the offer. (CQN)

Rodgers blasts Collum

Brendan Rodgers claimed referee Willie Collum was wrong to send off Callum McGregor in Celtic’s 3-0 win over Hamilton at the SuperSeal stadium.

Two minutes into the second half with the Hoops leading through a Leigh Griffiths strike, the Parkhead midfielder, booked in the first half for a foul on Darian MacKinnon, was shown a second yellow after a challenge on Scott McMann.

Celtic would still go on to win the match 3-0 thanks to further goals from Stuart Armstrong and Moussa Dembele. (The Scotsman)

Celtic safe from relegation

Celtic’s 3-0 win over Hamilton at New Douglas Park in the Ladbrokes Premiership means they are now safe from relegation.

Their run of 22 domestic matches unbeaten has seen the club reach the 52-point mark. That coupled with their 36-point lead over bottom clubs Inverness and Hamilton means that even if Brendan Rodgers’ side were to lose all 20 of their remaining matches, they would still avoid dropping into the bottom six before the split. (The Scotsman)

Foran laments ‘soul destroying’ loss

Richie Foran described his side’s defeat against Rangers on Saturday as “soul destroying”, believing his side dominated the game.

The visitors had the better chances from the fixture at Ibrox but lost the match 1-0 thanks to an own goal from Brad McKay.

Foran says he couldn’t have asked for much more from his players who lacked that killer touch in front of goal. (Daily Record)

