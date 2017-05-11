Rumour Mill: HIbs want Shaun Maloney | Celtic eye Serbian cap | Rangers keen on Ben Heneghan

Newly promoted Hibs look set to battle Aberdeen for the signature of Shaun Maloney, Celtic are considering a summer move for the Red Star Belgrade wideman Srdan Plavsic and Rangers are weighing up a bid for the Motherwell defender Ben Heneghan.

Neil Lennon keen on Shaun Maloney reunion

Hibs boss Neil Lennon is ready to battle it out with Aberdeen for the signature of Shaun Maloney. The experienced international is out of contract at Hull City in the summer and could be tempted by a return to Scotland. Aberdeen view Maloney as a replacement for Niall McGinn but Lennon is also keen on a reunion with his former Celtic team-mate as he seeks to strengthen his squad for Hibs’ return to the Premiership. Maloney, 34, would have to take a large wage cut to return north. (The Sun)

Celtic consider summer swoop for Srdan Plavsic

The Red Star Belgrade wide man Srdan Plavsic is on Celtic’s wanted list and Brendan Rodgers is considering a summer move for the Serbian international. The diminutive Plavsic, 21, is nicknamed the ‘Atomic Ant’ and measures in at just 5ft 5in. He has a year left on his contract and would cost around £1.5 million. The Turkish side Buraspor are also interested in the winger who Celtic have identified as a potenial replacement for Patrick Roberts who is expected to return to Manchester City. (Daily Mail)

Rangers to move for Motherwell defender

Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha is keen to sign Motherwell defender Ben Heneghan. Central defence has been a problem area for the Ibrox side and with Clint Hill and Philippe Senderos on the way out, Caixinha is keen to strengthen. Motherwell would likely demand a £500,000 fee for 23-year-old Heneghan who has a year left on his contract. (Daily Record)

Charlton open talks with Thistle over Lindsay

Charlton Athletic are ready to meet Partick Thistle’s demands and stump up the £750,000 required to sign Liam Lindsay. The talented central defender is also wanted by Bolton but Charlton lead the way in the race for his signture. Lindsay, 21, was the only player from outside the top two teams to make it into the PFA Scotland team of the year. (Daily Record)

International tug of war over Celtic starlet

Republic of Ireland are ready to battle with Scotland for the services of promising Celtic teenager Michael Johnston. The 18-year-old winger made an impressive first-team debut in Celtic’s win over St Johnstone at the weekend and is viewed as one of the club’s most promising youngsters. He was born in Glasgow and has played for Scotland Under-19s but it is understood that the Football Association of Ireland has made contact with Johnston’s family. He qualifies for Ireland through grandparents. (The Sun)

Winger Alex Harris leaves Hibs

HIbs winger Alex Harris is to leave the club. The player’s contract expires in the summer and will not be renewed. Harris, 22, has struggled to make the first-team breakthrough in recent seasons and spent time on loan at Dundee and Queen of the South. He made 15 appearances this season as Hibs clinched the Championship title. (Edinburgh Evening News) Full story

Brendan Rodgers convinced Jonny Hayes not to join Celtic

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has revealed he talked Jonny Hayes out of joining the Parkhead club when the Aberdeen winger was a teenager. Rodgers was in charge of the youth academy at Reading at the time and persuaded Hayes to sign for him instead. (The Scotsman) Full story

Partick manager Alan Archibald on Swindon shortlist

Partick Thistle manager Alan Archibald is on the shortlist for the vacant manager’s position at Swindon Town. Swindon, who have been relegated from League One, are looking for a replacement for Luke Williams. Archibald has had an impressive sesaon, guiding Thistle to a top-six finish and being nominated for the PFA Scotland Player of the Year award. (BBC Scotland)

Celtic teenager to sign for Brighton

Celtic defender Josh Kerr is expected to move to Brighton and Hove Albion. The 19-year-old has yet to make a first-team appearance for the Scottish champions and now looks set to make the switch to Brighton who have clinched promotion to the English Premier League. Kerr joined Celtic from Hamilton and has feature in the Uefa Youth League. (The Sun)