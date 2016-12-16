Rumour Mill: Hibs to complete Kris Commons loan | QPR back for Clint Hill | Simunovic ‘not for sale’

Hibs are looking to push through a move for Celtic attacker Kris Commons, QPR are poised to offer Clint Hill a return to Loftus Road, and Celtic insist they have no interest in selling Jozo Simunovic in the January window.

Hibs to complete Kris Commons loan

Hibs are looking to complete a deal to bring Kris Commons to Easter Road on an emergency loan.

The midfielder has been unable to break into the Celtic first-team so far this season.

Hibs boss Neil Lennon is hoping to complete the deal in time to have the player registered prior to tomorrow’s clash with Morton in the Ladbrokes Championship. (Scottish Sun)

QPR back for Clint Hill

Queens Park Rangers are ready to offer Clint Hill a return to Loftus Road only six months after he left the London club to join Rangers.

Hill has been one of the more consistent performers in Mark Warburton’s side this season but is out of contract at the end of the season. (Daily Record)

Torino told Simunovic ‘not for sale’

Celtic first-team coach John Kennedy insists Torino would be wasting their time with a fresh bid for Jozo Simunovic next month.

Simunovic was on the verge of leaving Celtic on the last day of the summer transfer window when his proposed move to Torino broke down.

Torino are now reported to be lining up another attempt to sign Simunovic when the transfer window opens next month but Kennedy claims he is now too vital a part of Rodgers’ plans to be sold at this stage. (The Scotsman)

- Kennedy believes Nadir Ciftci will move out of Celtic Park in the January transfer window. The striker has made only two substitute appearances under Brendan Rodgers thus far. Dundee United are said to be interested in a loan but Celtic are looking to secure a permanent move for the player. (Various)

Djoum praises Cathro approach

Hearts playmaker Arnaud Djoum has been impressed by new boss Ian Cathro and the message he’s getting across to the Tynecastle dressing room.

Djoum revealed that Cathro is already working hard with the players to improve their passing and control technique as he wants his side to dominate possession in games. (Evening News)

Lennon U-turn on new deals

Hibs boss Neil Lennon has stated that key members of the Easter Road dressing room on expiring contracts will be offered new deals regardless of promotion.

Lennon had previously insisted the players were fighting for their futures at Easter Road as any new contracts would hinge on the club making it back to the top flight.

However, he now says some important players will be offered extensions in the New Year. (Daily Mail)

Maddison hopes to earn England call

Aberdeen playmaker James Maddison hopes his successful stint in the north east leads to an England under-21 international cap.

The 19-year-old has impressed during his loan spell from Norwich as he looks to catch the eye of caretaker boss Aidy Boothroyd. (Evening Express)

Wright looking to keep together Saints squad

Tommy Wright insists St Johnstone will be offering new deals to the majority of their first-team squad as he looks to further breed continuity in the McDiarmid Park dressing room.

Several key stars, including Danny Swanson, Liam Craig, Ricky Foster, Steven MacLean and Brian Easton, are on expiring deals and the St Johnstone manager is keen to get them all tied up to longer deals. (Various)

Mackay for the long term

Malky Mackay was installed as new performance director at the Scottish Football Association yesterday and quickly pledged to stay for at least five years – if he is still wanted.

This vow will only rile critics who feel he shouldn’t have been given the opportunity to spend so much as one day in the post following offensive texts sent while manager at Cardiff City. (The Scotsman)