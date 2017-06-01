Rumour Mill: Hibs sign Celtic defender | Rangers close in on DoF | Hearts eye Greg Stewart

Celtic centre-back Efe Ambrose has agreed a two-year deal with Hibs, Rangers have identified Norwich City’s Joe Savage for their director of football position and Hearts want to sign Birmingham City striker Greg Stewart on a season-long loan deal.

Celtic defender Efe Ambrose agrees Hibs move

Celtic centre-back Efe Ambrose has agreed to move to Hibernian on a two-year deal. The 28-year-old Nigerian international spent the second half of last season on loan at Easter Road, helping Hibs the Championship. He becomes a free agent today and will put pen to paper with Neil Lennon’s sode, subject to a work permit being granted. (Mail, Express)

Hearts want Greg Stewart on loan

Hearts are keen to bring Birmingham city striker Greg Stewart to Tynecastle on a season-long loan deal. Stewart, 27, had a difficult first season at Birmingham following his £500,000 move from Dundee last summer. He made just six starts for the English Championship club and his future is uncertain under new manager Harry Redknapp. The forward has two years left on his contract at Birmingham and Aberdeen and Robbie Neilson’s MK Dons are also monitoring the player. (Sun)

Tynecastle side run rule over Tranmere’s Cole Stockton

Hearts are also interested in Tranmere Rovers striker Cole Stockton. The 6ft 1in frontman scored eight goals in 11 games for the non-league side as they narrowly missed out on promotion from the National LEague last season. He spent the first half of he campaign at League Two club Morecambe, scoring ten goals in 26 games. Stockton, 23, is a free agent and is also interesting Motherwell. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Rangers eye Joe Savage of Norwich for director of football role

Rangers are looking to Norwich City’s recruitment chief Joe Savage to fill the vacant director of football position at Ibrox. Savage used to play for East Stirlingshire, Arbroath and Stenhousemuir and then worked as a games analyst for Hamilton Academical. Alex Neil took him south to Norwich when he moved from Accies where Savage is understood to have indentified Tony Andreu amongst others. (Daily Record)

Ryan Christie reluctance could block Celtic move for Jonny Hayes

Celtic may have to make a straight cash bid to sign Jonny Hayes because of Ryan Christie’s reluctance to join Aberdeen. Christie spent the second half of last season on loan with the Dons but is keen to try to establish himself at Celtic next season. Brendan Rodgers had been considering offering Christie as part of a deal to lure Hayes to Celtic Park. Aberdeen would demand £1 million for Hayes. Celtic must decide whether they want to stump up the cash or offer part-exchange with another fringe player, possibly Gary Mackay-Steven. (Express)

Kieren Tierney to face England with gumshield

Kieren Tierney will wear a gumshield against England to protect the injury he sustained in the Scottish Cup final. The Celtic defender needed dental surgery after Aberdeen striker Jayden Stockley clashed with him at Hampden. Tierney hopes the protection will allow him to line up for Scotland in the World Cup qualifier on 10 June. (Various)