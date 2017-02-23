Rumour Mill: Hibs should have scored five | Cathro’s sorry | Dembele for Arsenal

Hibs head coach Neil Lennon insists his side should have gone nap against Hearts, Tynecastle boss Ian Cathro has apologised for his team’s performance and Ray Parlour is pleased that Arsenal are interested in Celtic striker Moussa Dembele.

It should have been four or five, says Neil Lennon

Neil Lennon inists Hibs should have scored four or five against Hearts in the Scottish Cup fifth round replay at Easter Road. The Easter Road head coach believes the 3-1 scoreline did not do justice to his side who dominated throughout. Lennon singled out Jason Cummings and John McGinn for special praise after they responded to the criticism of their performances against Raith at the weekend. (Various)

We let down the Hearts fans admits Ian Cathro

Hearts head coach Ian Cathro was suitably contrite in the aftermath of their cup capitulation at Easter Road. Cathro believes his management team made a “very big mistake” in overestimating how far his team had come in his short reign. He added that they now had a lot of making up to do for causing so much hurt to the Hearts supporters. Cathro said Hearts didn’t turn up for the fight. (Various)

Dembele would be great signing for Arsenal, says Ray Parlour

Arsenal great Ray Parlour reckons Celtic striker Moussa Demeble would a great signing for his former side given their track record with French strikers. Parlour played alongside Thierry Henry and Nicolas Anelka at the north London club and is delighted Dembele is now on Arsenal’s radar. (Daily Record)

New manager is watching you, warns Rangers coach Murty

Graeme Murty has issued a Big Brother warning to the Rangers players by claiming that their new manager is already watching them. Interim boss Murty presided over a limp 2-1 defeat at Dundee at the weekend and has warned the squad that they are playing for their future. Rangers lag six points behind Aberdeen in the race for second place in the Premiership. (Various)

Aberdeen players stall on new deals

Four Aberdeen players are stalling on new contracts. Niall McGinn, Ryan Jack, Peter Pawlett and Ash Taylor will hold off until nearer the end of the season before making a decision on their future. The quartet are out of contact at the end fo the current campaign. (Daily Express)

