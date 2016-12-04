Rumour Mill: Hearts want Austin MacPhee | Rodgers and McGhee row | Dembele Liverpool target

Hearts want Austin MacPhee as part of new management structure, Celtic and Motherwell bosses exchange war of words and Mark Warbuton hails his players for silencing Rangers’ critics.

Hearts want Austin MacPhee as coach but face battle with SFA

Hearts want Austin MacPhee to work alongside Ian Cathro in a radical new managerial set-up at Tynecastle.

However, MacPhee, who is Northern Ireland assistant, is also wanted by the Scottish Football Association as performance director and by a Major League Soccer club in the United States. (The Scotsman)

Liverpool eye up Moussa Dembele

Celtic striker Moussa Dembele is a target for Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, who is also keen on Southampton’s former Celtic defender Virgil van Dijk (Sunday Express)

Brendan Rodgers and Mark McGhee in war of words

Brendan Rodgers and Mark McGhee traded insults and accusations after a touchline spat involving Celtic assistant Chris Davies at the conclusion of the the Scottish champions’ epic 4-3 win over Motherwell at Fir Park.

Celtic manager Rodgers claimed that the actions of his Motherwell counterpart were not “befitting of the assistant manager of the national team” after McGhee had earlier stated that the Irishman’s staff “weren’t really Celtic quality in terms of their behaviour”. (The Scotsman)

Mark Warburton: My Rangers players answered their critics

Rangers manager Mark Warburton believes his players delivered the perfect riposte to their critics with the 2-1 victory over Aberdeen at Ibrox which lifted them back into second place in the Premiership table.

Warburton and his team were under pressure following their 2-0 defeat at Hearts on Wednesday night, but goals from Kenny Miller and Lee Hodson saw them record their first win against one of last season’s top three clubs. (The Scotsman)

Mark Warburton eyes move for former Porto playmaker Ruben Micael

Rangers are eyeing up a move for Portuguese star Ruben Micael in January.

Ibrox boss Mark Warburton is desperate to sign an attacking midfielder in the transfer window to replace Niko Kranjcar. (Daily Record)

Watford join Derby in race for Hearts star Callum Paterson

Watford have expressed interest in signing Hearts and Scotland star Callum Paterson.

The Premier League side have joined a host of around ten clubs who are monitoring the right-back. (Daily Record)

Brendan Rodgers hails ‘great boss’ Dermot Desmond

After a three-hour London summit between the pair last week, the Hoops boss has no doubts about the Irish billionaire’s love for the club. (The Scotsman)

Rangers boss Mark Warburton is putting his faith in Frank McParland in January window Mark Warburton insists Rangers’ head of recruitment Frank McParland has “nothing to prove” ahead of the crucial January transfer window.

The Ibrox boss is planning a mid-season splurge to tackle his mounting midfield crisis, with Porto kid Joao Teixeira already linked with a loan move to Ibrox. (Sunday Post)

Andrew Shinnie: Hibs won’t sulk over Dundee United defeat

Hibs midfielder Andrew Shinnie has vowed they won’t be found “sulking” in the wake of their Tannadice set-back.

Neil Lennon’s side allowed rivals Dundee United to move level on points with them at the top of the Championship after Tony Andreu’s decisive second-half penalty made the visitors pay for Martin Boyle’s earlier miss from the spot. (The Scotsman)

Jim McIntyre hails Staggies courage

Jim McIntyre is convinced Ross County’s self-belief is blossoming after his side turned a 10-game run without a win into a four match unbeaten streak. (Various)

Ian Cathro gave me my start says John Souttar

The continuity Hearts had been looking for when transitioning from one manager to the next may not come in the form of an internal promotion but if, as is looking increasingly likely, they bring Ian Cathro to the club, at least one player will know what to expect.

When the qualities and curriculum vitae of the Newcastle United assistant coach are discussed, a key component is the time he spent bringing through young players at his soccer school on Tayside, developing the likes of Ryan Gauld and John Souttar. (The Scotsman)

Alan Archibald: Dodgy decisions cost us victory

Alan Archibald slammed match officials and accused them of costing Partick Thistle victory at Hamilton.

The Jags boss was enraged after Callum Booth was denied a winner when he was flagged as offside. (Daily Record)

MIddlesbrough to make Scotland striker Jordan Rhodes available

Middlesbrough will make Scotland striker Jordan Rhodes, 26, available for transfer.

Celtic are among the clubs with an interest in Rhodes, with English Premier League clubs Burnley and Hull also keen. (Northern Echo)