Rumour Mill: Hearts to swap Paterson for Berra | Chelsea warned off Gordon | Rangers want Oxford

Hearts could do a deal with Ipswich that would see them swap Callum Paterson for Christophe Berra, Chelsea have been told to forget a move for Celtic goalkeeper Craig Gordon and Rangers have opened talks with West Ham over teenage defender Reece Oxford.

Hearts could swap Paterson for Berra

Injured Hearts defender Callum Paterson could move to Ipswich Town as part of deal that would see Christophe Berra go in the opposite direction. Paterson, who is a recovering frmo a serious cruciate ligament injury and will be out for up to ten months, is out of contract at the end of the season. Hearts want to bring Berra back to Edinburgh to the club where he started his career. (The Sun)

Rodgers warns Chelsea off Gordon

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has told Chelsea that Craig Gordon is going nowehere. The goalkeeper has been strongly linked with a move to Stamford Bridge as a potential replacement for Cheslea’s back-up keeper Asmir Begovic. But Rodgers says the west London club are wasting their time. (The Scotsman)

Rangers keen on West Ham teenager

Rangers have contacted West Ham United about the possibility of taking defender Reece Oxford on loan. Oxford, now 18, became the youngest player in West Ham’s history when he made his first debut at 16. He has been compared to a young Rio Ferdinand. (Sky Sports)

Hibs move for ex-Hearts keeper

Hibs are close to agreeing a deal for former Hearts goalkeeper Scott Gallacher. Gallacher has been released by St Mirren and Hibs are looking for back-up with regular No 1 Ofir Marciano injured. (Various)

Motherwell eye former Arsenal winger

Motherwell are considering a move for former Arsenal winger kieron Cadogan. The 26-year-old scored for Motherwell under-20s in a 3-0 win over Dundee United yesterday. Cadogan has spent the last three seasons in the Swedish second division but began his career in the Arsenal academy.

Motherwell eye former Arsenal winger

Hearts are in negotiations to sign former St Mirren striker Esmael Goncalves who is currently playing in Cyprus for Anorthosis Famagusta. The player is well known to Hearts No 2 Austin MacPhee who worked with him at St Mirren. The stumbling block could be the fee demanded by Famagusta. (Various)

NEWS IN BRIEF

• Hibs have handed a trial to Stirling Albion’s French striker Dylan Bikey.

• Inverness are set to move for Dundee United striker Simon Murray.

• Partick Thistle want to sign ex-Motherwell striker Lee Erwin who has struggled to make the breakthrough at Leeds

Click here for the latest results, fixtures and stats>>>

Keep up to date with all our sport news on The Scotsman’s Sport page on Facebook

DOWNLOAD THE SCOTSMAN APP ON ITUNES OR GOOGLE PLAY