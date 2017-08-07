Rumour Mill: Hearts open talks with Steve McClaren | door remains open for Patrick Roberts | Griffiths prefers Tanner to McQueen

Hearts have reportedly opened talks with Steve McClaren, Celtic remain in the hunt for Patrick Roberts after Nice sign Wesley Sneijder, and Leigh Griffiths has backed David Tanner in a battle of the Sky Sports presenters.

Hearts open talks with McClaren

Hearts are said to have opened talks with former England manager Steve McClaren about becoming their next manager. The 56-year-old is said to be interested in the vacancy following the departure of Ian Cathro, though it remains to be seen whether the Jambos would meet his wage demands. Meanwhile, Sky Sports are reporting that, while McClaren is keen to return to football as quickly as possible, there has been no contact with Hearts just yet. (Scottish Sun/Sky Sports)

Rangers sell Waghorn

Martyn Waghorn has left Rangers after the club accepted an offer from Ipswich Town. The fee is believed to be in the region of £1million and sees Waghorn return south of the border after two seasons at Ibrox. The 27-year-old has fallen to fourth in the pecking order at Rangers and didn’t even make the substitutes bench for the trip to Motherwell on Sunday. (Daily Mail)

Celtic stay in Roberts hunt

Celtic are still in the hunt for Patrick Roberts after Nice, who were said to be chasing the Manchester City youngster, signed experienced Dutch internationalist Wesley Sneijder. Reports over the weekend suggested Nice were looking to sign Roberts on loan and register the player in time for their Champions League play-off with Napoli. However, they will likely now use the final spot in their squad on the 35-year-old Sneijder. (Various)

Griffiths backs Tanner

Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths has revealed he prefers David Tanner to Hayley McQueen as Sky Sports’ Scottish football host after voting in a Twitter poll. Fans were asked which of the presenters they preferred on social media after McQueen took over the duties, usually reserved for Tanner, in both Celtic’s win over Hearts and Rangers’ triumph at Motherwell. (Scottish Sun)

Halliday still a Rangers fan

Despite being sent out on loan to a club over 3,000 miles away, Andy Halliday remains a staunch Rangers fan and was pictured cheering on his boyhood heroes as they defeated Motherwell in the Baku Rangers Supporters’ club bar. (Daily Record)

Bitton wants to stay and fight

Nir Bitton wants to fight for his place at Celtic in order to remain at “one of the biggest clubs in Europe”. The midfielder has been playing at centre-back in the last two games after injuries to Dedryck Boyata and Erik Sviatchenko, and the Israeli insists he’s comfortable in the role - he just wants to play. (Daily Record)

Daly to keep Moore in squad

Jon Daly today revealed that he recommended Hearts teenager Lewis Moore for a first-team call-up under former head coach Ian Cathro. The 19-year-old impressed during Saturday’s opening Premiership defeat by Celtic after being promoted from the youth team by interim head coach Daly. The Irishman rates the winger highly and plans to keep him as part of the Edinburgh club’s first-team squad. (Evening News)

Murray relishing competition

Hibs striker Simon Murray today insisted he intends to thrive on the pressure of having Anthony Stokes there as competition for a starting berth in head coach Neil Lennon’s side. Murray’s penalty six minutes into the second half ensured the Easter Road outfit got their Premiership campaign off to the perfect start on Saturday. (Evening News)

Wright to act as McGinn/Hayes replacement

Derek McInnes has hailed teenager Scott Wright’s performance against Hamilton Accies, backing the winger to follow in the footsteps of Niall McGinn and Jonny Hayes. The Aberdeen manager handed Wright a second successive league start, having watched him score a hat-trick against Partick Thistle on the final day of last season. (The Scotsman)

