Rumour Mill: Hearts could have scored ‘five or six’ | Cathro critics are ‘morons’ | Chelsea back in for Dembele

Hearts beat Rangers 4-1 but it should have been more, critics of the Tynecastle boss have been dismissed by Chris Sutton and Chelsea are considering a summer move for Celtic’s prize asset.

It should have been ‘five or six’ says Jamie Walker

Hearts were revelling in their biggest Tynecastle win over Rangers in over 60 years and Jamie Walker claimed they should have scored five or six. The winger netted twice in the 4-1 win but believes a bigger margin of victory would have been more reflective of the Gorgie side’s dominance. “We could have scored five or six and I don’t think that would’ve flattered us,” he said. (The Sun)

Chris Sutton labels Cathro critics ‘morons’

Former Celtic striker Chris Sutton has ripped into Ian Cathro’s critics, branding them “morons”. The BT pundit said those who slammed the Hearts head coach over the way he came across in TV interviews were “absolutely ridiculous”. Sutton stressed that it is what he did on the training ground that was important. (The Scotsman)

Chelsea won’t drop their interest in Dembele

Chelsea are sill interested in Moussa Dembele and will try to sign the Celtic striker at the end of the season in a £100 million summer spending spree. Celtic value dembele at £40m but Chelsea will look to play less than that. (Daily Record)

Warburton slams Rangers’ ‘schoolboy errors’

Rangers manager Mark Warburton slammed his side’s “schoolboy errors” and branded the defeat at Tynecastle as probably the worst of his Ibrox reign. Warburton described Rangers’ loss of goals in the early minutes of each half as “ludicrous”. (Various)

Hearts took out their frustrations on Rangers

Hearts head coach Ian Cathro says his players took out their frustrations on Rangers. The Tynecastle victory over the Ibrox side was only the second league win of Cathro’s tenure and the young boss admitted there had been some “difficult moments” during these early days. (Various)

Hibs should aim for league and cup double

Former Hibs captain Kevin Thomson believes the current side is strong enough to win the Championship and retain the Scottish Cup this season and should be aiming for a double. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Keeping Craig Gordon is Rodgers’ best signing

Brendan Rodgers says keeping Craig Gordon at the club and tying him down on a new contract would be his best signing as Celtic manager. Chelsea were keen to sign the goalkeeper but before the January transfer window shut but Celtic refused to sell. (The Scotsman)

Ronny Deila not interested in Norway job

Former Celtic boss Ronny Deila has revealed he rejected approaches to become the new Norway manager because he is committed to his job at Valerenga. (Various)

NEWS IN BRIEF

• Ayr are keen on former Hibs and Dundee United striker Farid El Alagui who is a free agent after leaving Dunfermline.

• Motherwell rejected offers from England and abroad for strikers Louis Moult and Scott McDonald on transfer deadline day.

• Scotland captain Darren Fletcher is in talks to sign a new contract with West Bromwich Albion.

