Rumour Mill: Hearts beat Rangers to land Berra | Celtic ace to stay | McCann to sign long-term deal

Hearts have beaten Rangers in the battle to sign Scottish international Christophe Berra, Emilio Izaguirre will stay at Celtic for another 12 months, and Neil McCann is set to sign a long-term deal as manager of Dundee.

Hearts beat Rangers to land Berra

Hearts are set to sign Christophe Berra after winning the race to sign the international defender. Berra, 32, left Ipswich Town after stating his desire to return to his first club. Pedro Caixinha had been interested in bringing the player to Rangers, but Berra had his heart set on returning to Gorgie and being closer to his daughter. (Scottish Sun)

Celtic ace to stay

Celtic have activated a one-year option in Emilio Izaguirre’s contract, keeping the Honduran at Parkhead for another 12 months. The left-back has been used predominately as a reserve for Kieran Tierney and manager Brendan Rodgers is keen for him to continue in this role next season. (Scottish Sun)

McCann to stay at Dundee

Neil McCann will look to sign a long-term deal to become permanent manager of Dundee. The Sky Sports pundit stepped into the hotseat after the sacking of Paul Hartley and has managed to win his first two games in charge, away to Motherwell and Kilmarnock, to lift Dundee four points above the relegation play-off spot. He’s now keen to continue full-time in the role and has started planning his backroom staff for next season. (The Courier)

Hartley in contention for ICT job

Ex-Dundee boss Paul Hartley will be a leading contender to take over at Inverness Caley Thistle if the Highland club dispense with manager Richie Foran this summer. The Caley Jags are set to crash out of the Scottish Premiership and his position as manager will be reviewed by the board. If Foran is shown the door, expect Hartley to replace him in the Highland capital. (Evening Telegraph)

O’Halloran boot camp

Pedro Caixinha ordered Michael O’Halloran to complete a series of 6am training shifts after the winger no-showed for a Development League game last month. The Portuguese head coach instructed the player to complete the training regiment for two straight weeks, while also calling in Harry Forrester and Rob Kiernan for early shifts in a bid to improve their fitness. (Daily Record)

Staying up would match cup win

Ross Draper insists helping Inverness CT do the near-impossible and avoid relegation this term would match the elation experienced by winning the Scottish Cup. Caley Thistle are four points adrift at the bottom of the table with four games left to play. They travel to Motherwell and Dundee in their next two matches, desperate to take the relegation battle down to the wire. (Press and Journal)

Gilmour joins Chelsea

Rangers have announced that 15-year-old Billy Gilmour will join Chelsea in the summer. A £500,000 fee has been agreed for the player, who trained with the Rangers first-team earlier this year. The Ibrox club have tried in recent weeks to convince the highly-rated academy prospect that his future belonged in Glasgow. However, Gilmour had his heart set on a move to the English Premier League. (The Scotsman)

Horner facing ban over betting

Former Hibs starlet Lewis Horner has been hauled in by the SFA after betting against his own team. Some of the bets were allegedly placed in the 2011/2012 season when the defender was still under contract at Easter Road but out on loan at East Stirlingshire. Horner, now at Inverness Caledonian Thistle, could face a ban if the Scottish Football Association uphold the complaint. (Evening News)