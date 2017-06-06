Rumour Mill: Hayes flattered by Celtic | Milan seek Dembele meeting | Van Dijk deal to fund Roberts move

Jonny Hayes admits he’s flattered in interest from Celtic, Milan are looking to speak with the representatives of Moussa Dembele, and the transfer of Virgil van Dijk to Manchester City could help fund Celtic’s move for Patrick Roberts.

Jonny Hayes, who was nominated for a Player of the Year award last term, is wanted by Celtic. Picture: John Devlin

Hayes flattered by Celtic talk

Aberdeen winger Jonny Hayes says he’s flattered by Celtic’s interest as the transfer saga rumbles on between the two clubs. Hayes revealed talks were still ongoing and that he’ll have to “wait and see what happens”. Celtic are looking to conclude a £1.2million deal for the player who scored against them in the Scottish Cup final. (Scottish Sun)

Milan seek second Dembele meeting

Milan are looking for a second meeting with the representatives of Celtic star Moussa Dembele as they try to push themselves to the front of the queue should the 20-year-old become available. The Italian giants met with Dembele’s representatives last month and are looking to secure a follow-up discussion. (Daily Record)

Rangers confident of Herrera deal

Rangers are confident they will confirm the signing of striker Eduardo Herrera by the end of the week. The 28-year-old has agreed a deal to move to Ibrox from Mexican side Pumas, though a work permit is required before the transfer can be completed, an obstacle that also applies to the forward’s countryman, Carlos Pena. (Daily Record)

Van Dijk deal could fund Roberts signing

A £6million windfall from the transfer of Virgil van Dijk from Southampton to Manchester City could help fund Celtic’s move for Patrick Roberts. The Parkhead side will receive the amount if the transfer is completed, as they hold a 10 per cent sell-on clause from the deal which sent the Dutchman to St Mary’s. (Evening Times)

Brown ‘is a top four player’

Gordon Strachan has insisted that Scotland captain Scott Brown would flourish at a top-four side in the English Premier League Former England player Paul Scholes had queried whether the Celtic midfielder would have enjoyed the same success down south, prompting the Scotland manager to hit back. (The Scotsman)

Dembele should stay at Celtic

Former Celtic captain Tom Boyd believes Moussa Dembele should remain at Celtic Park for “at least the next few years” in order to develop as a player. The club ambassador feels the player has everything he needs in order to succeed at Glasgow, and that he might not be ready for a move to a huge club like Milan. (Daily Record)

Swanson: Lennon key to Hibs switch

New Hibernian forward Danny Swanson believes Easter Road is the ideal environment for him to thrive on and off the park after revealing how head coach Neil Lennon opened up on his own mental health problems. The 30-year-old will realise a lifelong ambition when he pulls on the green jersey next season after joining the team he grew up supporting in a switch from St Johnstone. (The Scotsman)

Brown told Strachan his legs ‘had gone’

Scott Brown has revealed that he told Gordon Strachan his legs “had gone” in a private chat last year, and he’s credited the national team boss with helping him get back to his best form. Brown also called his retirement from international football as “premature”. (Daily Record)

Johnsen unsure of Hearts future

Bjorn Johnsen has confessed his future at Hearts is up in the air this summer, despite claiming his relationship with head coach Ian Cathro is “fine”. Johnsen and Cathro were involved in an angry exchange at half-time in the defeat by St Johnstone last month, with reports suggesting the pair had to be prevented from coming to blows. (The Scotsman)

