Rumour Mill: Griffiths hits back at Boyd | Rangers eye Paterson | Boyce not for sale

Leigh Griffiths has hit back at ex-Rangers striker Kris Boyd, Pedro Caixinha wants to bring Callum Paterson to Ibrox, and Ross County insist top scorer Liam Boyce is not for sale.

Griffiths hits back at Boyd

Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths has hit back at Kris Boyd for comments made by the ex-Ibrox hitman in his Scottish Sun column. Boyd denigrated the quality of the Ladbrokes Premiership and claimed Celtic’s accomplishments should be taken into context given the sub-standard opposition. However, Griffiths, while admitting Rangers were poor, defended the overall standard of the league. He also said: “Going through the whole season unbeaten is quite an achievement regardless of what league you’re in.” (Evening Times)

Rangers eye Paterson

Rangers are interested in signing Hearts’ full-back Callum Paterson this summer. The 22-year-old is out of contract at Tynecastle and would be available for a development fee around £400,000. The Ibrox club face stiff competition from clubs in the English Championship to sign the player, who is still recovering from a cruciate ligament injury sustained in December. (Daily Record)

Hands off Boyce

Ross County boss Jim McIntyre has insisted the club have no intention of selling top goalscorer Liam Boyce this summer. Aberdeen, Hearts and Hibs are all said to be monitoring the player, who has just over 12 months left remaining on his current deal. English Championship sides are also said to be interested, but McIntyre claims there is no pressing need for the Highland club to sell, and they expect Boyce to remain a County player through next season. (The National)

Rodgers hails Celtic

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers hailed his team for what he describes as the “monumental achievement” of completing a top-flight Scottish league season unbeaten and predicted it will never happen again in his lifetime. The six-in-a-row Scottish champions wrapped up their Premiership campaign yesterday with a 2-0 win over Hearts at Celtic Park before receiving the trophy. (The Scotsman)

McGrandles joins MK Dons

Robbie Neilson has swooped to sign ex-Falkirk midfielder Conor McGrandles for English League One side MK Dons. The 21-year-old was once the subject of a £1million move from Falkirk to Norwich City, but he failed to make the grade at Carrow Road and sustained a horrific leg break while on loan at Falkirk last year. (Daily Record)

Caixinha: Change will come

Pedro Caixinha has promised Rangers fans there will be better times ahead next season. The Rangers manager, who was feted by supporters at the end of yesterday’s 2-1 win over St Johnstone, would not be drawn on speculation Aberdeen skipper Ryan Jack has elected to join the Ibrox club. But he did not deny changes were on the way. (The Scotsman)

Rodgers ‘death stare’

Leigh Griffiths has revealed that a “death stare” from manager Brendan Rodgers was enough to tell him he’d crossed the line after the striker threw a strop following his substitution at Partick Thistle in midweek. Despite the manager’s anger, Griffiths was restored to the starting XI for Sunday’s visit of Hearts and got on the scoresheet, netting the first in Celtic’s 2-0 win. (Daily Record)

Fisher wants to stay

Alex Fisher hopes to stay with Inverness CT and help fire the Highland club back into the Premiership next season. ICT were relegated at the weekend despite Fisher’s two goals helping them to defeat Motherwell. The striker is now out of contract, though he is open to penning a new deal. (Press and Journal)

Tziolis to leave Hearts

Ian Cathro has confirmed that Alex Tziolis will be part of Hearts’ summer exodus. Several players are expected to depart Tynecastle after the team lost their way badly in the second half of the season and ended up finishing fifth in the Premiership. Greek international midfielder Tziolis, who was signed on a short-term deal in January, is among those to have played their last game for the club. (Edinburgh News)

