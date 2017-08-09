Rumour Mill: Green Brigade snub Celtic game | Dunfermline deny Rangers ‘match-fixing’ | Rangers fans want WWII titles

Celtic fans group The Green Brigade stayed away from the cup match against Kilmarnock, Dunfermline chairman Ross McArthur has denied rumours of historic match-fixing with Rangers, and Rangers supporters want World War II titles to be recognised.

Keep up to date with all our sport news on The Scotsman’s Sport page on Facebook

The area usually occupied buy the Green Brigade is sparsely filled at Celtic Park. Picture: SNS

Green Brigade snub Killie fixture

The Green Brigade were conspicuous by their absence at Celtic Park on Tuesday night despite their ban being lifted. The club took action against the “ultras” following the use of flares and illicit banners at the last two home games. Though the majority of the group were allowed back into Celtic Park for the 5-0 hammering of Kilmarnock, many chose to stay away. (Daily Record)

Dunfermline deny Rangers ‘match-fixing’ claims

Dunfermline chairman Ross McArthur has vehemently denied the rumours of historic match-fixing involving his side and Rangers. Claims to the contrary were made on a Celtic fans’ website, who said the SFA were investigating the East End Park side. However, McArthur insists the probe only concerns their 2013 administration and doesn’t involve any other Scottish club. (Daily Record)

READ MORE - Sectarian graffiti spray painted outside Rangers’ Ibrox Stadium

Rangers fans want WWII titles

Rangers fans have started a petition calling for the titles won during the Second World War to be officially recognised by Scottish football’s governing bodies. The Light Blues won seven regional titles during the period and supporters are adamant the Southern League championships should count on top of their 54 league titles.

Rodgers would love Roberts back

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has admitted he would love to have Patrick Roberts back at the club but refused to say if he had held talks with Manchester City. Roberts excelled during an 18-month loan spell at the Glasgow club and City, his parent club, are now considering loaning him out again. Nice were reportedly interested in the player and other clubs in the English Premier League are also thought to be keen. (The Scotsman)

READ MORE - 4 reasons Manchester City should loan Patrick Roberts back to Celtic

Davids would be good for Hearts - Stack

Ex-Hibs goalkeeper Graham Stack has backed Edgar Davids to succeed if the Dutchman is given the opportunity to manage Hearts. Stack worked under the former Juventus star at Barnet and insists his managerial record is a lot better than people remember as the club were already struggling at the bottom of the table before Davids took over. (Daily Record)

- Ex-Hearts midfielder Phil Stamp believes Steve McClaren would be an “unbelievable coup” for Hearts. (Evening News)

Rodgers hails Tierney

Brendan Rodgers insisted last night that Kieran Tierney was “made” to be Celtic captain after the 20-year-old produced a goalscoring display as he became the club’s youngest skipper for a competitive game in living memory. Tierney, who led a side featuring five teenagers, hit a 35-yard howitzer as Celtic demolished Kilmarnock 5-0 to book their place in the Betfred Cup quarter-finals. (The Scotsman)

READ MORE - Celtic 5 - 0 Kilmarnock: Youthful Celts sweep aside Killie

Lennon pleased with partnership

Neil Lennon praised the contribution of Anthony Stokes and Simon Murray as Hibernian warmed up in style for Saturday’s trip to Rangers with a 5-0 win over Ayr United in the last 16 of the Betfred Cup at Easter Road. Two goals from Stokes, the first of his third spell at the club, and strikes from Murray, Efe Ambrose and Deivydas Matulevicius sealed Hibs’ place in the quarter-finals. (The Scotsman)

READ MORE - Hibs 5-0 Ayr: Anthony Stokes and Simon Murray hit it off

McInnes-Canning spat

A furious Derek McInnes has told Hamilton manager Martin Canning to concentrate on his own team and stop moaning about Aberdeen when the clubs clash for the second time in four days in tonight’s Betfred Cup last-16 tie. The Dons manager was angered by his Accies counterpart who he claimed tried to get Graeme Shinnie sent off during Sunday’s league clash. (The Scotsman)