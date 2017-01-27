Rumour Mill: Gordon keen on Chelsea talks | No Hull bid for Windass | Fenerbahce to battle Celtic for Onyekuru

Craig Gordon is keen to speak to Chelsea about a switch to the English Premier League; Rangers have not received an offer for midfielder Josh Windass, and Celtic will face a battle from Fenerbahce for the signature of Henry Onyekuru.

Gordon keen on Chelsea

Craig Gordon will ask Celtic for permission to talk to Chelsea over a potential transfer to the English Premier League leaders.

The London club yesterday had a £3million offer turned down, with Celtic desperate to hold on to the 34-year-old.

However, while he’s not pushing for a move just yet, Gordon would like the opportunity to listen to what Antonio Conte’s side are offering. (Daily Express)

No Windass offer

Hull City are interested in Rangers midfielder Josh Windass, though no offer has yet been forthcoming from the English Premier League side.

Son of former Tigers hero Dean Windass, Josh was said to be the subject of a £1.5million bid rejected by Rangers yesterday.

However, it has now emerged that now offer has been made and Hull may have to match the player’s £3million release clause to make the transfer. (Daily Express)

Celtic face Onyekuru battle

Celtic are facing a battle with Fenerbahce and former Rangers boss Dick Advocaat for the signature of Eupen attacker Henry Onyekuru.

The Scottish champions have reportedly made a £1.2million bid for the player, which was turned down by the Belgian side.

They now face stiff competition from the Turkish giants, as current manager Advocaat is said to be a huge admirer of the 19-year-old Nigerian attacker. (Fotomac/Sport Witness)

Durrant to Dumbarton

Dumbarton have named former Rangers star Ian Durrant as their new assistant manager.

Durrant will take over from Stephen Farrell, who left to manage Stranraer, as No.2 to Stevie Aitken for the remainder of the season. (Dumbarton FC)

Duffy to exit Celtic

Celtic attacker Michael Duffy could be about to exit the Parkhead club with Dundalk favourites for his signature.

Duffy arrived in 2015 but has yet to feature for the Ladbrokes Premiership leaders, spending time on loan at Alloa and Dundee. It is understood Celtic are looking to recoup some of the £100,000 they paid for the player. (Scottish Sun)

ICT to offer Straith a deal

Inverness CT are set to offer a deal to Canadian international Adam Straith after a successful trial period with the club.

Manager Richie Foran hinted a contract offer will be made, though he insists he wants to have one final look at the player, who has 41 international caps. (Press and Journal)

Warburton can do no more for Miller and Hill

Mark Warburton has insisted he can do no more to persuade the Rangers board of directors to offer new contracts to veteran duo Kenny Miller and Clint Hill.

Despite a firm recommendation from Warburton that both players are retained beyond the expiry of their current deals at the end of this season, striker Miller and central defender Hill both remain uncertain of their future at the Ibrox club. (The Scotsman)

Hearts close to Goncalves deal

Hearts are closing in on a deal to sign former St Mirren striker Esmael Goncalves, with the transfer expected to be completed in the next 24 hours.

Hearts have already had two bids rejected for Goncalves, the second believed to be for £125,000. Negotiations are ongoing between the clubs for a fee of £175,000. (The Scotsman)

- Hearts striker Bjorn Johnsen insists the club desperately need another striker, despite the possibility Goncalves may take his place in the starting XI. (Evening News)

United unlikely to offer deals to pair

Dundee United are unlikely to offer a deal to either Edward Ofere and Mason Robertson.

Both players have recently been training with the Tannadice side after failing to win a contract elsewhere.

Ray McKinnon watched both in action during a Development League game but is not interested in adding either to his first-team squad. (Evening Telegraph)

