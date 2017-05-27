Rumour Mill: German giants want Celtic star| McInnes ‘perfect’ for Sunderland | petulant Kuate finished at United

Brendan Rodgers backs Aberdeen boss for the vacant Sunderland position and Bundesliga giants eye up Celtic loan star Patrick Roberts.

Brendan Rodgers: Derek McInnes is ‘perfect’ for Sunderland

Brendan Rodgers has described his Scottish Cup final rival Derek McInnes as a “perfect fit” for the vacant Sunderland manager’s job. Aberdeen boss McInnes has been installed as bookmaker’s favourite for the vacancy created by the resignation of David Moyes earlier this week in the wake of Sunderland’s relegation from the Premier League. (The Scotsman)

German giants Hoffenheim and Schalke lead 12-club chase for Celtic loan star Patrick Roberts

Celtic’s hopes of holding on to Patrick Roberts have suffered a blow — with 12 clubs jostling for his signature. The Sun reports that Bundesliga giants Hoffenheim and Schalke are leading the chase for loan star Roberts. (The Sun)

Wato Kuate ‘has played his last game for Dundee United’ Ray McKinnon brought the curtain down on Kuate’s eventful eight-game Dundee United career. The United manager said he won’t play for the club again after a petulant on-the-pitch bust-up with team mates on Thursday night. (The Scotsman)

Moussa Dembele fit to play in Scottish Cup final Celtic striker Moussa Dembele is fit to play in the William Hill Scottish Cup final, manager Brendan Rodgers has confirmed. (The Scotsman)

Hibs boss Neil Lennon close to capturing Oxford City star Liam Sercombe

Hibs are set to beat off competition from several clubs in England to land the 27-year-old goal-scoring midfielder. (Daily Record)

Hearts won’t rush into signings like in January – Ian Cathro

Hearts coach Ian Cathro is determined to avoid a repeat of the rushed January transfer window after releasing six of the nine players he brought in.

He admitted that the policy did not work because there was not enough time to properly plan a recruitment drive. (Evening News)

Nacho Novo: don’t sell Barry McKay, let him become a star

Ibrox icon Nacho Novo hopes Rangers don’t sell Barrie McKay for a knockdown fee because he reckons Pedro Caixinha can help him become the top player he always promised to be. (Daily Record)

Preston target Joe Garner as they prepare to launch £500,000 bid

Rangers paid North End £1.8million for Garner less than a year ago but he can go for less than a third of that figure as Pedro Caixinha reshapes his squad for next season. (Daily Record)

Neil Lennon: Only Lisbon Lions top this Celtic team if treble won

Hibernian manager Neil Lennon believes that, if Brendan Rodgers’ side can complete a domestic treble by overcoming Aberdeen in today’s William Hill Scottish Cup final, it would rank among the greatest achievements in the club’s 129-year history. (The Scotsman)

Neil McCann hot favourite as Dundee prepare to announce new boss

Dundee fans should know the identity of their new manager by next week — and Neil McCann remains the hot favourite for the job. (Evening Telegraph)

Hibs enforcer Marvin Bartley ‘ready-made for Premiership’ Marvin Bartley has been backed to establish himself as one of the top midfield enforcers in Scotland when Hibs return to the Premiership next season. (Evening News)

IN BRIEF - Paul Gascoigne looks back at his career as he turns 50 today (Newcastle Chronicle)