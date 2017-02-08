Rumour Mill: Gary Locke sacked | Rangers administrators | Celtic’s Champions League boost

Ex-Hearts and Kilmarnock boss Gary Locke has been sacked by Raith Rovers, liquidators of Rangers Football Club plc are launching legal action against the club’s former administrators, and Celtic will receive an additional revenue boost thanks to their participation in the Champions League.

Raith sack Locke

Gary Locke has been sacked by Raith Rovers following last night’s 1-0 loss at home to Morton.

The Kirkcaldy club haven’t won a game since defeating Queen of the South in October, going winless for 14 games since that time.

Assistant boss Darren Jackson has also been relieved of his duties. (Various)

Rangers administrators

The liquidators of Rangers Football Club plc are pursuing a £28.9 million legal action against the firm’s former administrators.

BDO, a London-based accountancy business, has lodged the claim against Paul Clark and David Whitehouse of Duff & Phelps.

BDO said the administrators failed to help reduce costs and realise additional value from the assets of the club’s trading company. (The Scotsman)

Celtic’s Champions League boost

Celtic are due to receive an additional 7.15 million euros from the governing body of football in Europe.

The team will receive the money next June from UEFA for competing in this season’s Champions League.

It was announced on Monday that the Parkhead side had earned a pre-tax profit of £18.6m which was due partly to their European campaign. (The Scotsman)

Nicholson open to new contract

Sam Nicholson’s Hearts future is on hold until he regains peak fitness. The winger insists he would happily stay at Tynecastle despite rejecting a new contract offer, so impressed is he with the new coaching regime of Ian Cathro and Austin MacPhee.

Nicholson’s contract expires at the end of the season and he has already refused one proposal to extend it. For now, he and head coach Cathro have agreed to revisit the issue once minor pain and swelling in the player’s knee dissipates. (Evening News)

Hayes signs new deal

Jonny Hayes has signed a contract extension that will see him remain at Aberdeen until at least the summer of 2019, the Pittodrie club have announced.

The winger, who was the subject of three failed bids from Cardiff City in the recent transfer window, has scored six times in 26 appearances this season, and told the Aberdeen website that it was an easy decision to make and that he had been in discussions with manager Derek McInnes since the autumn. (The Scotsman)

Kitchen not dropped

Hearts captain Perry Kitchen was rested and not dropped for the weekend win at Motherwell, head coach Ian Cathro explained today.

The American midfielder had played four games in ten days – including a 120-minute outing against Raith Rovers in the Scottish Cup fourth-round replay – and Cathro decided he needed a break. (Evening News)

Warren: ICT can end Celtic’s run

Inverness CT captain Gary Warren believes the league’s bottom club have what it takes to end Celtic’s unbeaten run, despite not winning a game against top flight opposition themselves since late October.

Richie Foran’s side are the only Scottish club to even draw with Celtic this season, as Alex Fisher’s injury-time header ensured a share of the spoils in the Highland capital back in September. (Press and Journal)

Holt eyes four derbies a season

Sunday’s Scottish Cup clash against Hearts may, at least for the time being, be a one-off, but as much as Hibs striker Grant Holt would dearly love to win it, he wants to again see four Edinburgh derbies a season.

Adamant the cup holders aren’t going to give up a trophy it took them 114 years to win without a fight, Holt is equally uncompromising in stating winning the Championship title and with it promotion is by far the greater priority for Neil Lennon’s players. (Evening News)

NEWS IN BRIEF

- Ross County assistant boss Billy Dodds has challenged Scott Fox to get himself back into contention for a place in the Scotland squad. (Press and Journal)

- Steven MacLean has saw his contract extended by another 12 months at St Johnstone after triggering a clause in his previous deal. (BBC)

- Ex-Rangers and Hearts midfielder David Templeton is training with Championship title contenders Dundee United. (Various)

- Ryan Christie wants to help Aberdeen lift the Scottish Cup even if it means denying parent club Celtic their chance at a treble. (Daily Record)