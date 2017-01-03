Rumour Mill: Garner ‘out for three months’ | McGinn to pick Hearts | McKay ‘better than Forrest & Roberts’

Rangers striker Joe Garner could miss three months with a shoulder injury, Niall McGinn is set to snub a new deal at Aberdeen in favour of a move to Hearts, and former Kilmarnock boss Kenny Shiels insists Barrie McKay is better than Celtic pair James Forrest and Patrick Roberts.

Garner injury

Joe Garner could be set to miss the next three months with a shoulder injury sustained in Saturday’s Old Firm derby defeat against Celtic.

The Rangers striker fell awkwardly in the build-up to his side’s goal, sustaining a dislocated shoulder which required lengthy treatment before he was stretchered off.

Garner will be out for at least four weeks, but it could be as long as three months if he requires surgery. (The Sun)

McGinn to pick Hearts

Niall McGinn is poised to sign a pre-contract for Hearts in the January transfer window.

The attacker has been the subject of interest from the Tynecastle side recently, and although Aberdeen are confident they can convince him to stay in the north east, rumour has it McGinn is very keen on the switch to Edinburgh. (Daily Mail)

- Despite interest in McGinn and team-mate Jonny Hayes (who’s been the subject of a bid from Cardiff), Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes insists he feels “comfortable” with the situation regarding his squad. The manager is confident the players will wish to continue building on their success with the club. (Press & Journal)

McKay ‘better than Forrest & Roberts’

Barrie McKay is better than James Forrest and Patrick Roberts, according to former Kilmarnock boss Kenny Shiels.

Shiels, who coached McKay at Morton, believes the Rangers winger would get into the Celtic team ahead of the pair, and praised the winger’s performance in Saturday’s Old Firm loss.

He also stated his surprise that McKay has not garnered more interest from clubs in England. (Daily Record)

Rangers move for Jota falls through

Rangers have been unsuccessful in their attempts to lure Brentford playmaker Jota to Ibrox this January.

Mark Warburton was hoping to reunite with his former player, however it seems the clubs could not agree on a fee for the proposed loan move to Ibrox. (The Sun)

Paterson robbed of EPL move

Hearts right-back Callum Paterson was poised to make a dream move to the English Premier League when his season was wrecked by a knee injury.

The Daily Record understands that West Ham were about to meet Hearts’ seven-figure valuation for the player and bring him to London during the January window.

However, with Paterson facing a lengthy lay-off amid an uncertain future, Hammers boss Slaven Bilic will begin to look elsewhere. (Daily Record)

Andreu a doubt for Hibs clash

Dundee United are sweating over the fitness of star player Anthony Andreu for Friday’s top-of-the-table encounter with Hibs.

The playmaker is suffering from a rib injury which restricted him to a place on the bench for Saturday’s loss at Dumbarton.

United boss Ray McKinnon is hopeful the Frenchman will recover in time to regain his starting place at Easter Road. (Evening Telegraph)

Rodgers believes De Vries will stay

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers is confident goalkeeper Dorus de Vries will remain at Parkhead despite a lack of playing opportunities.

The Dutchman was installed as No.1 shortly after arriving in August but soon lost his place back to Craig Gordon.

Rodgers feels De Vries’ presence is bringing out the best in Gordon and that the veteran stopper understands his role within the squad. (The Herald)

Players to leave Hearts

Ian Cathro today confirmed that there are likely to be players leaving Hearts in this month’s transfer window.

Tony Watt is already on his way back to Charlton Athletic after his season-long loan at Tynecastle was cut short.

The head coach admits more are set to follow the misfiring striker through the exit door as he strives to improve his squad for the second half of the season. (Evening News)

Rodgers backs Armstrong for Scotland

The midfielder is yet to win a full Scotland cap but Brendan Rodgers believes born-again Stuart Armstrong has “everything needed” to play international football.

Armstrong credited Rodgers with rejuvenating his Celtic career after Saturday’s 2-1 Old Firm victory over Rangers at Ibrox. Now the Celtic manager has repaid the compliment, describing Armstrong as having qualities guaranteed to mean Scotland manager Gordon Strachan is considering him for a call-up. (The Scotsman)

