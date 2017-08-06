Rumour Mill: Freedman wants Hearts job | Lafferty swearing at Celtic fans? | Caixinha on Pena

Dougie Freedman considers himself the ideal candidate for the Hearts job, Jambos striker Kyle Lafferty appears to have been caught swearing at Celtic fans, and Pedro Caixinha says summer signing Carlos Pena needs to improve his fitness.

Freedman keen on Hearts

Dougie Freedman has become the latest candidate to declare his interest in the Hearts’ managerial vacancy. The ex-Crystal Palace boss would like the chance to sit down with Jambos director of football Craig Levein to state his case. (Sunday Mail)

Lafferty swearing?

Hearts striker Kyle Lafferty could face retrospective punishment after appearing to swear at Celtic fans following his substitution in Saturday’s 4-1 defeat. The ex-Rangers striker appeared to be showing his middle finger to a group of fans situated beside the away dugout. (Daily Record)

Caixinha on Pena

Pedro Caixinha has said that summer signing Carlos Pena needs a little more time to get himself fully up to speed, but the Rangers boss believes the midfielder will go on to be a star for the club. The Ibrox boss says the player is beginning to fully understand the physical aspect of Scottish football and is working hard to improve his fitness. (The Herald)

Celtic to keep an eye on Simunovic

Celtic will closely monitor the fitness of defender Jozo Simunovic after injuries to Dedryck Boyata and Erik Sviatchenko left the Croatian as the club’s only fit experienced centre-back. This means the player will likely miss the 19 August trip to Kilmarnock due to concerns over Rugby Park’s artifical surface. (Sunday Mail)

Milne fears for European future

Aberdeen chairman Stewart Milne fears the club will soon have to stop playing European games at Pittodrie as it doesn’t fit Uefa criteria. At present the club apply for special dispensation every season, but Milne insists the rules are getting tighter and tighter and it’s only a matter of time before Aberdeen won’t be allowed to play European games there any more. (Scottish Sun)

Adams injury

Ayr United midfielder Jamie Adams suffered a horrific injury during his side’s 5-1 win over Albion Rovers. The 29-year-old suffered a fractured cheekbone, broken nose and fractured eye socket. He will likely be out for around six weeks. (Sunday Mail)

Daly slams Rodgers

Jon Daly yesterday rounded on Brendan Rodgers over the pre-match comments the Celtic manager made about the Hearts set-up, branding them “disgusting”, “disgraceful” and “unacceptable”. In a remarkable outburst by the Tynecastle caretaker manager after his team’s 4-1 defeat at Celtic Park in the league season’s opener, Daly let rip about Rodgers’ take on the sacking of Ian Cathro earlier this week. (The Scotsman)

