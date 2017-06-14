Rumour Mill: Forrester banished from Rangers | £1million for McInnes | second Dorrans bid rejected

Harry Forrester has been told to stay away from Rangers training for a fortnight, Derek McInnes will leave Aberdeen for Sunderland if a £1m compensation package can be agreed, and a second Rangers offer for Graham Dorrans has been rejected.

Forrester banished

Harry Forrester looks certain to be heading for the exit door at Ibrox after boss Pedro Caixinha banished the midfielder from Rangers training for a fortnight. The 26-year-old, signed by previous boss Mark Warburton in January 2016, has been instructed to look for a new club after Caixinha was displeased with his work ethic in training. (Daily Record)

McInnes compensation

Derek McInnes will become the next boss of Sunderland later this week if the two clubs can agree on a compensation package said to be around £1million. The Wearside club have made a formal approach to Aberdeen for their manager and assistant Tony Docherty. (The Herald)

• Alex Rae insists it’s not a “gamble” for Derek McInnes to join Sunderland as they are “a great institution”. (Daily Record)

Dorrans bid rejected

Rangers are getting ready to make a third offer for Norwich City midfielder Graham Dorrans after their second bid was rejected by the English Championship club. The Ibrox side were said to have offered a figure slightly south of the £1million Norwich are demanding for the player. (Scottish Sun)

Cathro’s message to Walker

Hearts coach Ian Cathro wants unsettled winger Jamie Walker to report for pre-season training with the right attitude and ready to fight for the club’s cause. Players return to Riccarton this Friday but Walker’s long-term future remains in doubt after he told the Tynecastle hierarchy he won’t sign a new contract. (Evening News)

SPFL enjoys attendance rise

Attendance figures in the SPFL increased by more than 12 per cent during the 2016/2017 season with more than 4.25million fans attending league and play-off matches across the four divisions. Nearly half a million extra fans came through the turnstiles across 788 Ladbrokes Premiership, Ladbrokes Championship, Ladbrokes League 1 and Ladbrokes League 2 games including play-offs between August 2016 and May 2017 when compared with the previous period. (The Scotsman)

Woods denies Dundee link

Unwanted Ross County midfielder Martin Woods insists there has been no offer from Dundee despite reports linking the player with a switch to Dens park. Woods has been allowed to leave Dingwall after a rumoured falling out with manager Jim McIntyre, though the 31-year-old still has one year left on his contract. (Press and Journal)

Garner set to seal Ipswich move

Joe Garner is set to complete a move away from Ibrox after the striker completed a medical with Ipswich Town. The two clubs have agreed on a £750,000 fee for the player, which is said to be around half of what the Ladbrokes Premiership side paid for the 29-year-old last summer. (Evening Times)

Janko to Bristol

Saidy Janko could be set for a move back to the English Championship after Bristol City stepped up their interest in the player. The right-back was sent out on loan at Barnsley last season after a difficult start to the campaign and Celtic are said to be happy to let the player leave for a modest six-figure sum. (Scottish Sun)