Rumour Mill: Foderingham out for Old Firm | Rodgers demands ref apology | Gers team an ‘old banger’

Major blow for Rangers as goalie Wes Foderingham is expected to be ruled out of the semi-final Cup clash against Celtic.

Wes Foderingham out of Celtic clash – Jak Alnwick set for Old Firm debut

Wes Foderingham is reported to be due to miss tomorrow's Old Firm clash. Picture: Michael Gillen/TSPL

Jak Alnwick is set for a shock Old Firm debut – after Wes Foderingham was reportedly ruled out. The Rangers No1 Foderingham was knocked in training. The full extent of the injury has not been confirmed. (The Sun)

Rangers were in ‘perilous’ financial state, Walter Smith tells court

Rangers Football Club was in a “pretty perilous” financial state when it was taken over by Craig Whyte, a court has been told.

Jurors heard from former managers Walter Smith and Ally McCoist during the first day of evidence in the trial of the former Rangers owner. (The Scotsman)

Brendan Rodgers to referee Don Robertson: ‘make sure you apologise’

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has told referee Don Robertson he owes Erik Sviatchenko an apology after his Dingwall gaff.

Rodgers still feels his side were cheated out of a victory against Ross County last week after Robertson wrongly handed the hosts a last-gasp penalty. (The Scotsman)

Neil Lennon: 12.15 kick-off is unfair..on Aberdeen fans

Neil Lennon has criticised the timing of today’s semi-final kick-off but he admits that if it gives Hibernian the benefit of a bigger backing than Aberdeen, he is happy to settle for it. (The Scotsman)

Barry Ferguson baffled by Celtic referee ‘conspiracy theories’

Barry Ferguson is baffled by claims that refereeing decisions will go against Celtic during their Scottish Cup semi-final showdown against Rangers on Sunday afternoon.

“I now hear people saying they fear decisions will go against Celtic on Sunday but spare me the conspiracy theories.

“The referee made a howler and it cost Celtic a win but it happens. I just hope Rangers can now end Celtic’s Treble hopes.” (Daily Record)

Keep up to date with all our sport news on The Scotsman’s Sport page on Facebook

Pedro Caixinha makes Rangers practise one penalty per day

Pedro Caixinha has been preparing Rangers for a repeat of last season’s Scottish Cup semi-final penalty shoot-out by allowing his players to take only a single spot-kick in every training session this week. The Portuguese coach revealed his unorthodox method as he prepares to take charge of his first Old Firm game in tomorrow’s last four showdown at Hampden. (The Scotsman)

Young Rangers defenders backed to handle Hampden occasion

Danny Wilson has urged his youthful Rangers team-mates Myles Beerman and David Bates to embrace the challenge of their likely Old Firm debuts tomorrow.

Both 18-year-old left-back Beerman and 20-year-old central defender Bates are set to line up against Celtic in the Scottish Cup semi-final. (The Scotsman)

Chris Sutton: Rangers engine making right sounds but it’s still an old banger

Former Celtic ace Chris Sutton believes Chris says the Rangers engine is looking good and making all the right noises with Pedro Caixinha at the wheel but it is still an old banger and could start falling apart. (Daily Record)

Dons skipper desperate for trophy in what could be last appearance

Ryan Jack admits an appearance in next month’s Scottish Cup final could be also be his last as an Aberdeen player but, wherever his future lies, the midfielder is determined to win the trophy and take his place alongside the club’s all-time great captains. (The Scotsman)

Hearts to consider pre-season training camp this summer

Hearts are considering a pre-season training camp this summer but must first wait to see if they can qualify for Europe. Tentative plans have been made by management at Riccarton which hinge on whether Hearts will face Europa League qualifiers at the end of June. (Evening News)

Sean Dillon hopes to be fighting fit for Dundee United’s play-off bid

Dundee United skipper Sean Dillon is backing his team-mates to clinch second spot in the Championship over the final three games of the regular season. The defender said: “if the boys can clinch second, it would be ideal. That would give me another 10 days before our first play-off and I’m pretty sure I would be ready for that.” (Evening Telegraph)

Tremarco to miss next crucial five games after suffering ligament damage

Caley Thistle defender Carl Tremarco faces a race to be fit for the start of next season after suffering cruciate ligament damage. (Press and Journal)

IN BRIEF

- Celtic star Stephen McManus loses half a million on sale of his luxury mansion (Daily Record)

- Walter Smith pays tribute to ‘one of the best professionals’ Ugo Ehiogu. (The Sun)

- Mark Warburton is hating the prospect of suffering relegation for the first time with Nottingham Forest. (Various)