Rumour Mill: Fans could drive Kiernan away | Lawwell is best in Europe | Rangers rue random form

Rangers defender could quit the club after being targeted by supporters, Celtic have the best man in European football in charge and Mark Warburton has been left to ponder the randomness of the Ibrox club’s recent play.

Kiernan considering his Rangers future

Rob Kiernan is giving serious consideration to his future at Rangers after elements of the Ibrox support turned on him. The defender was subjected to abuse as he made his way to the players’ lounge at half-time against Ross County on Saturday after being dropped from the team. (The Sun)

Lawwell is the best in Europe

Peter Lawwell is the best chief executive in European football, according to Roger Mitchell, the former head honcho of the SPL. Mitchell says the Celtic supremo deserves huge praise after the club posted a £19 million profit for the last six months. (Various)

‘Random’ form is bugbear for Warburton

Rangers manager Mark Warburton has been left to rue the “randomness” of his side’s recent form. The Ibrox boss says he learned a lot from his time at Brentford where the owner was a mathematician and he is able to rationalise the more random aspects of Rangers’ performances of late. (Daily Mail)

Bumper new deal for Gordon

Craig Gordon is set to be rewarded with a lucrative new contract following interest in him from Chelsea. The Celtic goalkeeper will be offered a new deal until 2020 after bids from the Stamford Bridge club were rejected during the January transfer window. (Daily Express)

Hearts welcome the pressure of being derby favourites

Hearts head coach Ian Cathro says he players welcome the pressure of being favourites in Sunday’s Scottish Cup derby. He insists the Tynecastle squad relish “the need to win”. (The Scotsman)

Fear factor has gone for Hibs at Tynecastle

Former boss Alan Stubbs insists any fear Hibs had about going into Edinburgh derbies has been banished by their form against Hearts in recent seasons. The Easter Road side are unbeaten in their last five matches against their oldest rivals. (Edinburgh Evening News)

