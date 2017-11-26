Rumour Mill: Ex-Rangers owner slammed by father-in-law | Rodgers derides Hampden | Rangers must make ‘a statement’

Craig Whyte has been criticised by his own father-in-law over plans to release a book about his time in charge of Rangers, Brendan Rodgers has waded into the debate over the future of Hampden Park, and Declan John reckons Rangers must make a statement in their double-header against Aberdeen.

Former Rangers owner Craig Whyte. Picture: John Devlin

Craig Whyte slammed by father-in-law

The father-in-law of Craig Whyte has derided the ex-Rangers owner’s plans to publish a tell-all book, saying it would be better if the 46-year-old kept his mouth shut. Hugh Martin accused Whyte of failing to give a penny to his children, of which he has three with estranged wife Kim, as the couple go through divorce proceedings. (Sunday Mail)

Rodgers: Hampden not fit for purpose

Brendan Rodgers has issued a withering critique of Hampden while endorsing Murrayfield as “a proper, well thought-out stadium”. The Celtic manager, who will take his team to the Glasgow stadium for this afternoon’s Betfred Cup final against Motherwell, made his comments in relation to the questions over whether Hampden has a future as Scottish football’s home for internationals and major cup occasions. (The Scotsman)

John: Rangers must make statement

Rangers need to make a statement in their next two games by winning six points against second place Aberdeen, according to Declan John. The full-back has called on his team-mates to show their mettle and bounce back from a second consecutive defeat suffered at the hands of Dundee on Friday night. (Sunday Mail)

Sinclair: I’ve been marked out of games

Scott Sinclair claims the reason for his form so far this season has been the special attention he’s been getting from opponents. The Celtic attacker, who still leads the club with 11 goals, says he’s been marked by two players, sometimes even watched by an opponent whose only job is to keep a close eye on Sinclair, in the majority of Ladbrokes Premiership games. (The Scotsman)

McInnes: Scotland should’ve gone for Clarke

Rangers missed the chance of luring Derek McInnes to the club as Pedro Caixinha’s replacement but the Aberdeen manager believes Kilmarnock’s inspired signing of Steve Clarke denied Scotland the opportunity of landing the perfect replacement for Gordon Strachan. (The Scotsman)

Moult has surpassed likes of Aberdeen

When Louis Moult leaves Fir Park next summer, as he’s expected to do, he’ll be going to a bigger club than Aberdeen, according to former Motherwell hitman Scott McDonald. The Dons had a £500,000 bid for the striker rejected in the last transfer window, but having started this season in great form, adding to two terrific years in Lanarkshire, McDonald expects his old strike-partner to go to a higher level. (Sunday Mail)

