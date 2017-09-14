Rumour Mill: Everton to swoop for Anthony Ralston | Rangers plan January SPFL raid | Mikael Lustig slams Neymar

Everton are planning a January bid for Anthony Ralston, Rangers are looking to offer Kenny McLean a pre-contract in January, and Mikael Lustig believes Neymar will never be as loved as Lionel Messi.

Anthony Ralston is attracting interest. Picture: SNS

Everton to swoop for Ralston

Everton are considering a January bid for Celtic young full-back Anthony Ralston. The 18-year-old made his full Champions League debut against PSG on Tuesday night, and though he endured a tough evening trying to track Neymar, Everton remain impressed with the youngster’s ability. (Scottish Sun)

Rangers plan January SPFL raid

Rangers are plotting a January pre-contract offer for Kenny McLean as they look set to raid their Ladbrokes Premiership rivals. McLean is one of three players on Rangers’ radar who is out of contract at the end of next season. Manager Pedro Caixinha is also keen on Motherwell’s Louis Moult and Hearts attacker Jamie Walker. (Scottish Sun)

Lustig slams Neymar

Mikael Lustig insists Neymar will never be loved in the same way as Lionel Messi unless he cuts out his diving antics. The Brazilian drew the wrath of Celtic fans on Tuesday evening, where he received a yellow card for simulation and clashed with youngster Anthony Ralston. (Daily Express)

Neymar donates shirt

Neymar opted against handing his shirt to teenage full-back Anthony Ralston because he had promised it to a charity set up by Celtic legend Kenny Dalglish. It had been presumed Neymar rejected the chance to swap shirts with his opponent because of a spat they had earlier in the match. (The Scotsman)

Rogic nominated for award

Celtic midfielder Tom Rogic has been nominated for the Australian PFA Footballer of the Year award. Ex-Parkhead team-mate Jackson Irvine is also on the list, along with former St Mirren midfielder Aaron Mooy, who is now playing his football at Huddersfield Town. Danny Vukovic and Milos Ninkovic make up the five-man selection. (Scottish Sun)

Callachan donates to Raith youth fund

New Hearts signing Ross Callachan has made a personal donation to the youth development fund of his former club Raith Rovers. Callachan, who joined the Jambos on transfer deadline day and made an impressive debut against Aberdeen last Saturday, revealed the pledge to Fife Today. (Evening News)

Levein more upset after rerun

Hearts manager Craig Levein says watching a rerun of last weekend’s goalless draw with Aberdeen has made him even more disappointed that his side did not collect all three points. Levein was denied a winning return to the dugout as Dons keeper Joe Lewis pulled off a series of stunning saves in a man-of-the-match performance at BT Murrayfield. (The Scotsman)

Brown admits ‘a good hiding’

Scott Brown is confident Celtic can still fulfil their European ambitions this season and recover from what he describes as the “right good hiding” they suffered at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday night. The Celtic captain made no attempt to sugar-coat the extent of his team’s humbling 5-0 defeat. (The Scotsman)

