Rumour Mill: English sides want Windass | Guardiola coy on Dembele link | MacPhee to pick between Hearts and SFA

Two English clubs are chasing Rangers midfielder Josh Windass, Pep Guardiola refused to rule out a move for Celtic striker Moussa Dembele, and Austin MacPhee is expected to pick between Hearts and the SFA today.

English sides want Windass

Derby County and Newcastle United are chasing Rangers midfielder Josh Windass after an impressive start to life north of the border for the 22-year-old.

Windass has been looked upon as one of the positives from a disappointing top flight campaign at Ibrox, but they will have a fight on their hands to keep the ex-Accrington Stanley man when the January window opens. (The Sun)

Guardiola coy on Dembele link

Pep Guardiola refused to rule out a move for Celtic striker Moussa Dembele at some point in the future.

Manchester City, who play Celtic in the Champions League tonight, are just one of several elite clubs said to be interested in the young striker.

Guardiola joked about being linked with ten players every week, but did say Dembele was “exceptional”. (The Sun)

Hearts hire Cathro

Ian Cathro was last night named Hearts head coach on a three-and-a-half year deal and will be in charge for the game against Rangers on Saturday.

The 30-year-old Scot leaves his role as assistant coach at Newcastle United and will begin work at Riccarton after he is officially unveiled at Tynecastle this morning. (The Scotsman)

MacPhee to pick between Hearts and SFA

Ian Cathro’s first act as Hearts head coach will be to try and convince Austin MacPhee to join him at Tynecastle.

The Northern Ireland assistant boss is expected to make his decision later today. He’ll either join Hearts as Cathro’s No.2, where he’ll still be allowed to assist Michael O’Neill at international level, or become SFA Performance Director. (Daily Record)

Brown hails Armstrong

Celtic captain Scott Brown has hailed the impact of Stuart Armstrong since the ex-Dundee United man established himself as a regular in the starting XI.

Brown believes Armstrong to be a perfect partner for him at the base of the Celtic midfield as he can contribute to the attack from deep, leaving Brown to do the “dirty work”.

Brown also stated it was handy to have Armstrong - who is studying law - as he can bail out the Celtic skipper next time he gets in trouble. (Daily Record)

Davies confused over McGhee comments

Chris Davies was surprised to hear Mark McGhee saying he didn’t know the Celtic No.2, seeing as McGhee extended a warm welcome to him in the Motherwell manager’s programme notes for Saturday’s match.

McGhee was unhappy with the actions of Davies during the 4-3 Celtic win, while Brendan Rodgers leapt to the defence of his backroom staff. (Daily Record)

McInnes: Criticism shows how far we’ve come

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes is unfazed by the criticism that has come his way after successive defeats in Glasgow, insisting it shows how far the club has come during his tenure that there was expectation Aberdeen could have won both games.

The Dons were defeated 3-0 in the Betfred Cup final by Celtic before losing 2-1 at rivals Rangers the following week. (Daily Record)

Murray to reveal Rangers plan

Paul Murray will reveal plans for how to get Rangers back to the top of Scottish football when he talks at an event run by the Institute of Chartered Accountants next year. (Daily Record)

Hibs to open doors on Christmas

Hibs football club will open its stadium to homeless people on Christmas Day.

Hibernian Community Foundation is working with local organisations to create ‘A GameChanger Christmas’ by inviting up to 250 people to Easter Road to enjoy a “happy, delicious and fun-filled Christmas lunch”. (Evening News)

