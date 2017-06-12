Rumour Mill: English clubs want Griffiths | Morelos in for Rangers medical

It’s no surprise to learn that there’s a couple of English teams chasing Leigh Griffiths’ signature after his double at the weekend, while Rangers are set to further enhance their team by capturing a Colombian striker ...

English duo eye up Griffiths

English Premier League clubs West Brom and Newcastle are weighing up a move for Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths. Fresh from scoring twice for Scotland against England at the weekend, Griffiths’ stock is high and both the Baggies and the Magpies are interested in the hit-man, who has scored 64 goals in 95 league games. (Daily Record)

Rangers keen to complete Dorrans move

Rangers hope to push through the signing of Norwich midfielder Graham Dorrans in the next 48 hours. They are expected to table a fresh bid of £1.4million for the 30-year-old Scotland international, who is keen to join the Ibrox club for next season. (Daily Record)

Morelos jets in for Gers medical

HJK Helsinki striker Alfredo Morelos is due to arrive in Edinburgh today to complete his medical ahead of a £1m move to Rangers. The Colombian, 20, is said to have agreed a three-year deal with the Gers. (Daily Express)

Cummings on his way to Forest

Hibs striker Jason Cummings is expected to complete a move to Nottingham Forest in the coming days. The 21-year-old is the subject of an accepted seven-figure bid from Mark Warburton’s men and is due to hold talks with the English Championship club in the next 24 hours. (various)

READ MORE – Scotland can still make World Cup, says Gordon Strachan

Djoum wants to leave Hearts

Cameroon midfielder Arnaud Djoum has revealed that he wants to leave Hearts this summer, with France’s top flight his preferred destination. Djoum is due to play for his country in the Confederations Cup later this month and will hope to catch the eye of watching scouts. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Blades keen for Mackay-Steven

Sheffield United will renew their interest in Gary Mackay-Steven with a second round of talks with Celtic. Mackay-Steven will be allowed to depart Glasgow despite having two years left on his contract, although the Blades will need to up their original offer to secure his services. (Daily Record)

McCulloch adds Marsella to back-room team

Kilmarnock manager Lee McCulloch has brought former Inverness and Hibs scout Steve Marsella to Rugby Park. Marsella made a name for himself in the Highlands by identifying unheralded players such as Billy Mckay and Marley Watkins for Caley. (Daily Express)