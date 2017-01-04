Rumour Mill: Eboue in Glasgow for Celtic talks | Rangers linked with Daniels | Hearts striker to Japan

Kouassi Eboue has travelled to Glasgow to hold talks with Celtic over a potential £2.8million move to the Scottish champions, Rangers have been linked with Scunthorpe goalkeeper Luke Daniels, and Hearts striker Juanma could be set to exit the club on a permanent basis with a move to Japan.

Eboue in Celtic talks

Celtic have moved closer to their first signing of the January transfer window after holding talks with FC Krasnodar midfielder Kouassi Eboue.

Eboue arrived in Scotland to push through a £2.8million move and has visited Celtic Park.

The Ladbrokes Premiership leaders had earlier agreed a fee with the Russian club. (Various)

Rangers linked with Daniels

Rangers are said to be one of three clubs chasing Scunthorpe goalkeeper Luke Daniels.

Cardiff and Huddersfield are each monitoring the 28-year-old stopper who is out of contract in the summer.

It would be an interesting move for Rangers, if they make it, seeing as both Matt Gilks and Wes Foderingham are contracted until 2018 and 2019, respectively. (HITC)

Juanma to Japan

Hearts are set to offload another unwanted player after Juanma agreed a move to Japan.

The Spanish striker, who joined Murcia on loan earlier this season, is set to complete a transfer to Japanese second-tier side V-Varen Nagasaki.

The J2 League club announced on their official website that Juanma would sign for the club on January 8 following a medical. (Various)

Rangers want Jon Toral

Mark Warburton has made Arsenal midfielder Jon Toral his No.1 target in the January transfer window.

It is said that Rangers have already been in touch with the 21-year-old, currently on loan at Granada, about cancelling his season-long loan in La Liga in favour of a switch to Ibrox. (Daily Record)

McGinn to reject Hearts

Niall McGinn is set to reject an offer from Hearts in favour of waiting it out over a potential return to English football.

McGinn spent time with Brentford prior to his move to Aberdeen, and it is thought a move down south is the player’s preference over a switch to Gorgie or signing a new deal with Aberdeen. (Press and Journal)

Armstrong to be rewarded

Stuart Armstrong is set to be rewarded with a new long-term deal at Celtic after the player’s fantastic form in recent months.

The midfielder has been a near mainstay in the SPFL Team of the Week with some glittering displays, including last Saturday’s 2-1 victory over Rangers at Ibrox, where he laid on the winning goal for Scott Sinclair. (Evening Times)

Ball joins Peterborough

Former Rangers defender Dominic Ball has joined Peterborough on loan for the remainder of the season.

The 21-year-old played 30 times for the Ibrox side last term before returning to parent club Tottenham Hotspur. He was initially signed by Alan Stubbs at Rotherham before returning to Spurs and completing the latest short-term move. (Various)

Maddison returns to Norwich

James Maddison has returned to Norwich City after his loan at Aberdeen expired. However, Dons boss Derek McInnes is still hopeful of sorting out a new deal that will bring back the young midfielder to Pittodrie until the end of the season. (Coventry Telegraph)

Inverness CT sign Irish striker

Inverness CT have signed Dean Ebbe from Bluebell United in the third tier of Irish football.

The 22-year-old has been rewarded for his good form this season with a move into full-time professional football. (Irish Sun)

Celtic not interested in Serero

Contrary to reports in the player’s homeland, Celtic will not be making a move for Ajax midfielder Thulani Serero.

The South African international would be available for a modest fee as he currently struggles to get a look-in at the Dutch giants. However, Celtic insist they are not interested in the player. (Scottish Sun)

Rangers target to sign new Villa deal

Rangers target Rushian Hepburn-Murphy is set to sign a new deal with current club Aston Villa.

The 18-year-old had been linked with a move to Ibrox last month, but it seems Steve Bruce has managed to convince the player to commit his future to the Midlands club. (Birmingham News)

Cathro: January is difficultt

Ian Cathro has insisted that Hearts’ most significant transfer activity this year will take place in the summer window.

The Tynecastle head coach is well aware of the pitfalls of the January window, when many potential targets are out of favour and short of form or fitness.

Although he is keen to fill some gaps in his squad, Cathro warned fans not to expect a deluge of high-profile players to arrive at the club this month. (Evening News)

MK Dons want Scott Bain

Having failed in a move to sign Cammy Bell last month, new MK Dons boss Robbie Neilson has switched his attentions to Dundee’s Scott Bain as he looks to find an upgrade at goalkeeper.

The 25-year-old still has 18 months left on his current deal but is said to be interested in a move to England after watching team-mates Greg Stewart and Kane Hemmings travel south last summer. (Dundee Telegraph)

West Ham linked with Dembele

West Ham United have been linked with several strikers in the past two days as manager Slaven Bilic looks to add more firepower to his side. Aside from Sunderland hitman Jermain Defoe, the Hammers are said to be chasing Celtic star Moussa Dembele.

The 20-year-old, who netted in his side’s recent victory over Rangers, is said to be valued around £20million. (The Sun)

