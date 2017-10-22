Rumour Mill: Dundee United to sack manager | Spurs step up interest in Celtic star | Rodgers slams referee

Dundee United are set to sack manager Ray McKinnon after consecutive Championship defeats, Tottenham Hotspur wish to sign Celtic star Kieran Tierney, and Brendan Rodgers has criticised referee Kevin Clancy for his decision to award Hibs a penalty.

Dundee United boss Ray McKinnon is under real pressure. Picture: SNS

McKinnon to go

Dundee United are set to sack manager Ray McKinnon after just 16 months in the Tannadice hotseat. The board held an emergency meeting in the wake of Saturday’s 2-0 home defeat to Inverness, who went into the game in ninth place, and will meet once more in the next 48 hours to come to a decision on the head coach’s future. (Sun on Sunday)

Spurs step up interest

Tottenham Hotspur have stepped up their interest in Celtic’s Kieran Tierney after it was revealed the North London club sent scouts to watch the player in action against Bayern Munich. The 20-year-old could be the long-term successor to Danny Rose, who spoke out about the Spurs’ ambition and his own personal circumstances in a controversial summer interview. (Sunday Mail)

Rodgers slams ref

Brendan Rodgers has heavily criticised referee Kevin Clancy in the wake of Celtic’s 4-2 Betfred Cup semi-final win over Hibs. The champions looked to have the game in-hand before Dedryck Boyata was penalised for a trip on Martin Boyle, enabling Hibs to come back into the game at 2-1. Rodgers pointed the finger of blame at both the referee and linesman and insisted the penalty should not have been awarded.

Moyes to Everton?

The likelihood of David Moyes becoming the next manager of Scotland may soon be greatly diminished after it emerged he’s a contender to return to former club Everton. The Goodison Park board are considering Ronald Koeman’s future amid a poor beginning to the new campaign and are considering asking Moyes, who managed the club from 2002 to 2013, to come back to Merseyside. (Daily Mirror)

Hibs ticket failure to cost clubs

Hibs’ failure to sell all their Betfred Cup semi-final tickets will cost the other clubs in the last four of the competition around £60,000 each. The Edinburgh side sold only half of their 20,000 allocation, leaving opponents Celtic furious, and they make have irked chiefs at both Motherwell and Rangers as the shared pot of cash was diminished as a result. (Daily Record)

Pepe would love to play in Scottish football

Ex-Real Madrid star Pepe likes the sound of playing in Scottish football, according to his Portuguese international team-mate Bruno Alves. The Rangers centre-back has been telling his national team friends, including Cristiano Ronaldo, about life at Ibrox since moving to Scotland during the summer transfer window. (Sunday Herald)

Caixinha ‘like a vampire’

Rangers boss Pedro Caixinha says he’s addicted to the competitive nature of football in the same way that a vampire always wants more blood. The Portuguese head coach is looking to lead his side into their first final with him as manager when they take on Motherwell later today. (Sunday Mail)

Aberdeen will be good for Christie

Playing at Aberdeen for the 2017/18 season will prepare Ryan Christie for life in the Celtic first-team, reckons boss Brendan Rodgers. The Parkhead manager says he’s not worried about giving Aberdeen, who sit atop the Ladbrokes Premiership alongside Celtic, a terrific Scottish player, insisting that he’s only concerned with Christie’s development. (Sunday Herald)

