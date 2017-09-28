Rumour Mill: Doubts over Armstrong and Brown | Gerrard praises Tierney | Caixinha happy with Rangers leak

Scotland could be without both Stuart Armstrong and Scott Brown for the crucial World Cup qualifiers with Slovakia and Slovenia, Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard has praised Celtic’s Kieran Tierney, and Pedro Caixinha says he’s delighted his team meeting was leaked to the media.

Stuart Armstrong is a doubt for Scotland. Picture: PA

Doubts over Armstrong, Brown

Scotland could be without Celtic pair Stuart Armstrong and Scott Brown after both picked up injuries during the trip to Brussels. Armstrong is suffering from a calf problem which appears to have been sustained very late in the day since the midfielder was named on the substitutes bench to face Anderlecht but never came on. Brown, meanwhile, was forced off with a hamstring injury. (Daily Record)

Gerrard praises Tierney

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard has praised the qualities of Kieran Tierney after Celtic’s 3-0 win in Anderlecht. The former midfielder told BT Sport that Tierney was “an excellent left-back” and tipped the player for a big-money move as he’s sure “lots of teams will be watching him”. (BT Sport)

Caixinha delighted by leak

Pedro Caixinha says he’s glad details of his team meeting on Monday were leaked to the media. Rangers’ head coach tore into his players after Saturday’s 2-0 defeat by Celtic, telling them to be more united. Even though information regarding the meeting made it back to the press, Caixinha says it shows that his message got through and he wasn’t just being ignored. (Daily Record)

- Caixinha says he’s only know if his players are behind him when Rangers take on Hamilton on Friday night. (Daily Mail)

Rodgers hails players

Brendan Rodgers believes no praise is high enough for his Celtic players after they claimed a landmark 3-0 Champions League victory against Anderlecht in Brussels. It was a memorable and significant night for Celtic as they claimed only their second away win in the group stage of the Champions League, their first since a 3-2 win over Spartak Moscow under Neil Lennon five years ago. (The Scotsman)

Griffiths tipped for Hibs return

Leigh Griffiths has been tipped to follow the trend of high-profile former Hibs players returning to the club later in their careers. Ian Murray, Derek Riordan, Garry O’Connor, Kevin Thomson, Steven Whittaker and Anthony Stokes all flourished at Easter Road as younger players before going back for a second stint several years later. Former team-mate Tim Clancy believes Hibs-daft Griffiths will follow suit. (Evening News)

Owen Coyle for County job

Ross County are confident of naming Owen Coyle as their new manager in the next 24 hours, according to reports. The 51-year-old has been in talks with the Highland club over becoming the successor to Jim McIntyre. The former Staggies boss was sacked on Monday after a poor start to the Ladbrokes Premiership campaign. (The Scotsman)

Fraser: Strachan hasn’t seen me enough

Bournemouth winger Ryan Fraser believes Gordon Strachan has not seen enough of him because the south of England is too far for the Scotland boss to travel. Fraser has made four appearances in the English Premier League this term but remains behind James Forrest in the pecking order for the national team. (Daily Mail)

Levein challenges Hearts to keep grinding

Craig Levein has challenged Hearts to maintain momentum and extend their unbeaten run at Dundee this weekend. The Edinburgh club haven’t lost in three games since Levein returned to the dugout and the manager wants that sequence increased to four at Dens Park. Levein admits Hearts are having to grind out results at present as they continue playing away from home whilst Tynecastle is redeveloped. (Evening News)

