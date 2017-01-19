Rumour Mill: Dons eye Stevie May | Lustig wants treble | Lawwell ‘runs game’

Aberdeen want to sign forgotten St Johnstone striker on loan, Celtic right-back is looking for clean sweep and Peter Lawwell has been accused of “pulling the strings” of Scottish football.

Aberdeen keen on May loan deal

Aberdeen are weighing up a loan bid for Preston striker Stevie May as they seek more firepower for the second half of the season. The former St Johnstone forward has not played since November 2015 when he suffered a serious knee ligament injury. He left St Johnstone for Sheffield Wednesday in an £800,000 deal in summer 2014, then moved to Preston a year later. He is well known to Dons manager Derek McInnes from his time in charge at McDiarmid Park. (Daily Express)

Lustig commits to Celtic and eyes treble

Celtic right-back has set his sights on winning the treble after signing a new contract with the league leaders. The Sweden international has penned a two-year extension and now wants to add to the seven trophies he has won in five years at Parkhead. (Various)

Peter Lawwell ‘pulls the strings’ in Scottish football

Ex-St Mirren chairman Stewart Gilmour claims Celtic chief Peter Lawwell is “pulling the strings” in Scottish football. Gilmour believes the power Celtic have is unhealthy and that it would be a lot better for Scottish football if Rangers were stronger. (BBC Scotland)

Dons accuse Cardiff over latest Hayes bid

Aberdeen boss McInnes has accused Cariff City of trying to unsettle Jonny Hayes after the Welsh side offered the same £500,000 bid for the Dons winger but structured in a different way. Aberdeen are thought to want at least £1 million for Hayes. (Various)

Egyptian side up bid for Killie striker to £700,000

Kilmarnock striker Souleymane Coulibaly is edging closer to a move to Egyptian giants Zamalek after they upped their bid for the player to around £700,000. An initial offer of £500,000 was rejected by Killie but Zamalek won’t be deterred and a deal is likely to be done if personal terms can be agreed. Killie hope to hold on to the player for this weekend’s Scottish Cup tie with Hamilton. (Daily Express)

Aberdeen could lose Maddison

Aberdeen fear midfielder James Maddison may stay with Norwich for the second half of the season rather than return to Pittodrie on loan. Maddison impressed for the Dons, helping them reach the League Cup final. But Norwich are struggling and manager Alex Neil may now decided to keep the player at Carrow Road. (Various)

Dundee United in for Crusaders winger

Dundee United are trying to sign the Northern Ireland under-20s winger Gavin Whyte from Crusaders. The Tannadice club have offered £30,000 for Whyte who was offered a trial by Celtic in 2015. (Daily Express)

SPFL chiefs have flown to London to open talks on a new TV deal with BT Sport. Chairman Ralph Topping, chief executive Neil Doncaster and representaives from the clubs have headed south to get the “best TV deal” the Scottish league has ever had. (Daily Mail)

NEWS IN BRIEF

• Scotland goalkeeper Allan McGregor has joined Cardiff City on loan from Hull.

• Barnsley are in talks with St Mirren to sign midfielder Stevie Mallan.

• West Ham have failed in a third bid for Scotland attacker Robert Snodgrass, thought to be in the region of £6 million.

• Winger Fraser Aird has cancelled his contract with Rangers to join Falkirk.

• New Hearts right-back Andraz Struna hopes his move to Tynecastle will lead to a Slovenia recall to face Scotland at Hampden in March.

