Rumour Mill: Dons deny ‘new club’ Rangers jibe | Tony Watt tipped to lead Scots’ attack | Senderos not fazed being fallback

Rangers new boy Philippe Senderos says he is fine being a second choice signing and Aberdeen deny winding up Rangers fans with fixture list blunder.

Dons deny Rangers ‘new club’ dig

Aberdeen have denied trying to antoagonise Rangers by claiming the sides have never met. The Dons instead blamed a technical error for listing no previous meetings between the two sides on their official fixture page. (The Sun)

Senderos not fazed being Warburton’s fallback option

Philippe Senderos insists he never felt concerned he was being regarded by Rangers as a second-choice target. The Swiss international central defender joined the Ibrox club on a one-year contract on Wednesday, having spent two weeks training with Mark Warburton’s squad earlier in August. ( The Scotsman)

Tony Watt to lead Scotland’s attack in World Cup qualifier

Tony Watt is a shock contender to lead Scotland’s attack for the World Cup qualifier against Malta after talks with Scotland assistant Mark McGhee over the summer convinced the management team the Hearts’ striker’s bad attitude and sloppy habits are a thing of the past. (Daily Express)

Simunovic determined to be Hoops hero after failed Torino move

Celtic’s Croatian defender, Jozo Simunovic has reassured fans he is committed to the club after his potential £3.5million move to Seria A side Torino fell through. (The Sun)

Jamie Insall respects loan call but plans on Easter Road return

Jamie Insall is refusing to give up on his dream of breaking into Hibs’ first team despite rejoining East Fife on loan on transfer-deadline day.

The 24-year-old striker, who had only previously played in the lower echelons of England’s non-league pyramid, earned himself a three-year deal at Easter Road last summer after former manager Alan Stubbs spotted development potential in him. ( The Evening News)

Martin to use Euro misery to fuel World Cup bid

Russell Martin wants Scotland to use the hurt felt from failure to qualify for Euro 2016 to inspire the team to World Cup qualification. Martin to use Euro misery to fuel World Cup bid. (The Scotsman)

Sviatchenko backs Bhoys despite deadline day failures

Erik Sviatchenko believes Celtic have emerged from the transfer window with a stronger squad than they started with, despite failing with deadline day moves for James McCarthy and James Morrison. (Various)

Nick Clark can Bury nightmare with Dunfermline

Ex-Rangers striker Nicky Clark believes he can put his miserable two-month spell with League One side Bury behind him and start a fresh chapter with the Pars. (The Sun)

‘Sweating’ MckInnon thrilled to land Andreu as eve-of-deadline treble leads to surge of offers

Dundee United manager Ray McKinnon last night spoke of his thrill at landing Anthony Andreu, admitting he sweated big-time amid intense competition for his signature. (The Scotsman)

Waddington and Davies end spell at Rugby Park

Mark Waddington and Oliver Davies have ended their loan deals with Kilmarnock. Stoke midfielder Waddington, 19, and Swansea goalkeeper Davies, 21, will return to their respective clubs. (The Scotsman)

James Maddison has vowed to fire up Dons’ fans

James Maddison has vowed the get the Aberdeen fans off their seats after joining on loan from Norwich City on deadline day. (Various)

