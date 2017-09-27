Rumour Mill: Division in Rangers dressing room | Plymouth drop Celtic striker | Derby eye Dunfermline star

Rangers boss Pedro Caixinha has accused his home-based players of failing to make the foreign signings feel welcome at the club, Celtic striker Nadir Ciftci has been dropped by his loan club Plymouth Argyle, and Derby County are chasing Dunfermline starlet Ryan Williamson.

Pedro Caixinha tore into his players in a team meeting. Picture: Jane Barlow

Division at Rangers

Rangers boss Pedro Caixinha launched an explosive tirade at his first-team squad on Monday, accusing the home-based of failing to make himself, his coaching staff and the glut of foreign summer signings feel welcome. He has demanded to see more unity in the squad going forward. (Daily Record)

• Caixinha accused Graham Dorrans of disrespect after the midfielder handed the captain’s armband to Kenny Miller for the second half against Celtic on Saturday. (Daily Record)

• The Portuguese head coach also blasted his players for failing to stick up for Alfredo Morelos after the Colombian striker’s clash with Scott Brown. (Scottish Sun)

Plymouth drop Ciftci

Celtic striker Nadir Ciftci has been dropped by Plymouth Argyle following a poor start to his loan move on the south coast. The Turkish attacker has failed to score in any of his six games since signing in August and was dropped for the trip to Wigan last night. The move failed to improve fortunes for Derek Adams’ side, who lost 1-0 and sit bottom of League One. (Plymouth Herald)

Scottish season must start sooner

Ex-Celtic star Jackie McNamara believes the Scottish football season needs to start sooner if our clubs are going to have any chance of competing at the European level again. He believes Rangers, St Johnstone and Aberdeen were hampered in their attempts to get to the group stages of the Europa League so soon after returning from their summer break. (Daily Record)

Rodgers: Prestige outweighs money

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers believes the desire for European prestige can outweigh any financial incentives on offer tonight. Anderlecht are understood to be on a bonus of €40,000 (£35,000) a man to defeat the Scottish champions. While Celtic manager Rodgers does not attempt to play down the significance of tonight’s match, he questions the possible influence of the financial carrot being dangled in front of the Belgian side. (The Scotsman)

Derby watch Williamson

Derby County are eyeing a move for Dunfermline defender Ryan Williamson. The youngster, who was yesterday called up to Scotland’s under-21 squad, has been in impressive form so far this season, creating a potent partnership down Dunfermline’s right-hand side with winger Kallum Higginbotham. (Scottish Sun)

Ian Cathro got too much too soon

Steven Pressley believes Ian Cathro was handed the Hearts manager’s job before he was ready for the role. The ex-Jambos captain insists the up-and-coming coach should have learned his trade at a lower level before taking on such a high-profile job. He also claims that younger managers are being given more chances these days because they have unblemished CVs. (Scottish Sun)

Lafferty to return

Kyle Lafferty should return from injury for Hearts against Dundee on Saturday. The Northern Ireland striker, who yesterday admitted asking his club for help with a gambling addiction, missed last weekend’s 1-1 draw with Partick Thistle due to a back problem. However, manager Craig Levein reported today that Lafferty has resumed training at Riccarton. (Evening News)

Lennon: Murray still has role to play

Neil Lennon has insisted Simon Murray is still playing a key role for Hibs despite the striker’s goals drying up. The 25-year-old raced into double figures, scoring ten times in his first seven matches but has now failed to score in his last five appearances. Even still, Lennon is adamant his non-stop running is still having an impact in what has been a promising start to the season. (Evening News)

Neil McCann calls for change to ‘stupid rule’

Neil McCann has called for a change in football’s laws after defender Jack Hendry was the victim of a “car crash” tackle against Kilmarnock. The Dundee stopper went flying after being fouled by opposing midfielder Calum Waters. Even though the Killie player was booked, Hendry still had to leave the field as his treatment was taking too long, leading to McCann calling it a “stupid rule”. (Evening Telegraph)

