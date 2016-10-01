Rumour Mill: Dembele’s World Cup shot| Wilson: don’t write Rangers off| Lennon calls for football cleanup

Celtic striker Moussa Dembele is being watched by Didier Deschamps, Danny Wilson insists Rangers need to change their results not their playing style and Neil Lennon urges a cleanup of football following recent revelations in England.

Hibs’ Neil Lennon urges a cleanup in football

While others have been keen to steer clear of the issues currently rocking English football, Hibernian boss Neil Lennon has spoken out unequivocally, saying it is high time that the game’s seedy underbelly was exposed. (The Scotsman)

Rangers ‘still aim to be challenging at the top’

Danny Wilson insists Rangers have not altered their ambitions for their season despite slipping into the bottom half of the Ladbrokes Premiership after a nightmare start to the campaign.

The defender insisted that recent results should not prompt a rethink by Warburton.(The Scotsman)

Moussa Dembele could join France’s World Cup qualifying campaign

Les Blues boss Didier Deschamps has confirmed he is monitoring the in-form Celtic star, Moussa Dembele. (The Sun)

Robbie Neilson: Hearts in a ‘good place’ after Well win

Robbie Neilson admits Hearts are in a “good place” heading into the international break after tonight’s 3-1 win at Motherwell.

Victory catapulted the Tynecastle side back to second in the Ladbrokes Premiership ahead of the weekend matches. (Evening News)

Nir Bitton: We’ve got the power to beat Borussia Mochengladbach and Barcelona at Parkhead

The Israeli midfielder is confident Celtic can build on their show against City by beating Borussia Mochengladbach and Barcelona at Parkhead. (The Sun)

Brendan Rodgers: We must put Manchester City game behind us

Manager Brendan Rodgers is looking for Celtic to forget their Champions League heroics to focus on three points against Dundee.

The feelgood factor around Parkhead is sky-high after the epic 3-3 Group C draw with Premier League leaders Manchester City at Parkhead on Wednesday night.

However, in the last game before the international break, Rodgers wants his side to cement their place at the top of the Ladbrokes Premiership. (The Scotsman)

St Mirren chiefs rule out Barry Ferguson for manager

The Saints board are hoping to name a new manager next week but have ruled out former Rangers star Barry Ferguson. (The Sun)

Celtic star Mikael Lustig desperate to stay as he eyes new deal

The Hoops defender is out of contract at the end of the season - and he’s waiting to kickstart talks over an extension.

The Sweden international has spent five years at Celtic Park and is hoping boss Brendan Rodgers sees him as part of his long-term plans. (Daily Record)

McGinn not ready to hand over free-kick duties to Maddison

Niall McGinn insists he has not given up on taking Aberdeen’s free-kicks despite watching James Maddison score a stunning set-piece against Rangers. On-loan Norwich midfielder Maddison swept a sensational stoppage-time strike past Gers keeper Wes Foderingham last Sunday to seal a memorable 2-1 win. (The Scotsman)

Neal Eardley looks to make up for lost time at Hibs

Hibernian’s new signing Neal Eardley has battled back from a clutch of serious injuries and been left to ponder what might have been as Wales have scaled new heights without him.

But, with a fresh start and a few months to impress, he is keen to put all that behind him. (The Scotsman)

