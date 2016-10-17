Rumour Mill: ‘Dembele’s last season’ | BT Sport probe Rangers snub | Sutton slams Warburton

Moussa Dembele’s former Fulham team-mate says it could be French striker’s last season at Parkhead, BT Sport seek answers from SPFL over snub by Rangers and Chris Sutton lambasts Mark Warburton over his lack of respect ...

Holtby: This could be last season for Dembele

Hamburg midfielder Lewis Holtby reckons Celtic should enjoy Moussa Dembele while he’s at Parkhead – because big clubs will be out to sign the French striker. Holtby, who helped Hamburg to a 0-0 with Celtic’s Champions League foes Borussia Moenchengladbach, played with Dembele at Fulham and said of the French striker: “He’s a big talent. I knew the first time I saw him he was a bit special. He’s so strong and has got a great eye for goal. This could be his last season at Celtic, I really believe that. If he keeps scoring goals, with his age, it could be his last year there. Everything is rocketing for Moussa.” (Daily Mail)

Borussia boss laments lack of firepower

Meanwhile, Moenchengladbach are expected to be without three key attackers – Raffael, Thorgan Hazard and Josip Drmic – for the Champions League clash against Celtic on Wednesday. They drew 0-0 at home with Bundesliga strugglers Hamburg and missed two penalties. “You got the feeling we could have played for two years and not scored,” lamented their midfielder Tobias Strobl. (various)

BT Sport to seek answers over Rangers snub

BT Sport will hold talks with the SPFL after Rangers manager Mark Warburton refused to do pre-match and post-match interviews for the game against Inverness on Friday night. The Gers are understood to be irked by comments made last month by BT Sport pundit Chris Sutton and Warburton declined to speak to the broadcaster, who have a post-match interview as part of their contractual agreement. Now the broadcaster wants answers after the terms of their multi-million pound deal were breached. (Daily Record)

Sutton wants respect from Warburton

Meanwhile, BT Sport pundit Sutton has called on Rangers manager Warburton to show some respect for the TV company after his interview snub. “Mark likes to use the word respect,” said Sutton. “This is a guy who confronted referee John Beaton in a rage on the pitch at Pittodrie – that lacks respect. Now he has shown no respect for BT Sport, a company who has invested a lot of money into the game. Football clubs should have no control over what a newspaper writes or what a TV channel says. If they do, it becomes a dictatorship.” (Daily Record)

Hateley not paying attention to Dundee’s league position

Midfielder Tom Hateley insists rock-bottom Dundee aren’t paying attention to the league table after their 2-0 defeat at Hearts, with the Englishman insisting the Dees deserved more from the game. “We definitely should’ve taken something from the game,” said Hateley. “We won’t be paying too much attention to being bottom of the league. We fully believe we have the quality to climb up the table.” (various)

Aberdeen ‘won’t take Morton lightly’

Aberdeen midfielder Kenny McLean insists the Dons won’t be taking Championship side Morton lightly in next weekend’s Betfred Cup semi-final. Speaking after his club’s 4-0 win over Ross County, McLean said: “We are really high on confidence and playing well, but being favourites can sometimes go against you. Morton are a good team and we can’t underestimate them.” (various)

Officials need to do their job – Holt

Angry Hibs striker Grant Holt has called on referees and their assistants to “do their job” after the Hibees drew 0-0 at Raith. The veteran hitman felt Hibs ought to have had a couple of penalties, while Marvin Bartley was controversially sent off in the first half. “They have to make a decision, but they can’t keep going against us. It can’t keep happening,” Holt said of the penalty claims, before adding: “We’ve had three sendings-off in our last five games and that tells you everything you need to know about the luck we are getting at the moment.” (Edinburgh Evening News)

Peterborough eye move for Fraser

Peterborough are weighing up a move for in-form Dundee United midfielder Scott Fraser. The English League One club have sent scouts to watch the 21-year-old and are keeping tabs on him along with Charlton and Rotherham. (Daily Express)

Andreu: It’ll only be a success if we go up

Meanwhie, Dundee United midfielder Tony Andreu insists his second spell in Scotland can only be deemed a success if the Terrors get promoted back to the Premiership. The French midfielder, who is on loan from Norwich, said after United’s 2-0 win over St Mirren: “I want to help United win promotion. Why did I opt for United? Well, it was just a choice I made and objectively it’s the right one. We have won a few games and I think we can beat any team.” (various)

York appoint McNamara as chief executive

Jackie McNamara is the new chief executive of York City – just days after quitting as their boss. He has moved upstairs as Gary Mills takes over as manager. A club statement read: “Jackie will focus on all operation aspects of the club with specific attention paid to the development of a communication strategy, effective both internally and externally, administration, aspects of the academy, aspects of the foundation and commercially.” (various)

Hearts striker: I was Bjorn to run

Bjorn Johnsen says his “crummy” goal in the 2-0 win over Dundee is just the start of his net gains. The American striker said: “It’s always a relief for a striker to get his first goal, it takes the pressure off and makes you not think as much. When you’re stressing as a striker and trying to get your first goal those little crummy goals are the ones you need to get before you can get some nice goals.” (Edinburgh Evening News)

Click here for the latest results, fixtures and stats>>>

Keep up to date with all our sport news on The Scotsman’s Sport page on Facebook

DOWNLOAD THE SCOTSMAN APP ON ITUNES OR GOOGLE PLAY