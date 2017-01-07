Rumour Mill: Dembele ‘happy’ at Celtic | Lennon’s gamble pays off | Gilks heads for Ibrox exit

The future of Moussa Dembele continues to dominate the back pages, while Mark Warburton could be on the hunt for a new shot stopper, and Hearts eye a replacement for Callum Paterson.

Dembele: I won’t agitate for Parkhead exit

Moussa Dembele has promised Celtic he won’t demand a January exit. The striker is said to be happy with Celtic’s stance so far this transfer window and has promised not to rock the boat, insisting he is happy at the Glasgow club. (Scottish Sun)

Late team selection gamble pays off for Hibs

Neil Lennon has revealed a late gamble on team selection paid off in style last night after he gave new signing Chris Humphrey the nod to start for Hibs. The former Motherwell winger went on enjoy a fine debut and helped his team to a 3-0 win over title rivals Dundee United. Easter Road boss Lennon said he had ‘agonised’ over team selection and formation until 5.30pm on Friday. (Scottish Daily Mail)

Gilks on the verge of quitting Ibrox

Rangers could be forced to look for a new goalkeeper this month as Matt Gilks is set to quit Ibrox. The 34-year-old keeper only arrived in Glasgow in the summer and has since played in several BetFred Cup fixtures, including the semi-final defeat to Celtic. It’s thought Gilks is keen for more game time and Wigan are among the clubs interested in taking him on. (Scottish Sun)

Hearts line up Devlin as replacement for injured Paterson

Hearts are considering a move for Ayr United captain Nicky Devlin as a replacement for injured defender Callum Paterson, whose hopes of a move south this month were wrecked by a cruciate ligament damage in last month’s win over Kilmarnock. Tynecastle head coach Ian Cathro is now keen to add a fresh face to his squad and is impressed by 23-year-old Devlin, who started his career at Motherwell. However, the Jambos could face competition for Devlin’s signature from the Fir Park club. (Scottish Daily Mail)

Dembele is not the only wanted man at Parkhead

English Premier League clubs will be keeping close tabs on Brendan Rodgers and his progress at Celtic. That’s the view of former Parkhead striker Chris Sutton, who believes the Hoops are so dominant that they could win the title by as much as 40 points. (Daily Record)

Rangers target Toral ‘suffered from knee problem’

Rangers target Jon Toral struggled with a genetic knee condition when he began his career at Arsenal. The 21-year-old midfielder, currently on loan at Granada in the La Liga, is Mark Waburton’s number one signing priority this month. If the Rangers’ boss does land Toral, he will be subject to a strict medical. (Daily Record)

Celtic defender Eoghan O’Connell joins Kilmarnock on loan

Kilmarnock are poised to solve their defensive crisis by signing the Celtic defender Eoghan O’Connell on loan for the rest of the season. As Brendan Rodgers’ squad jetted out to Dubai yesterday for a sunshine break, the 21-year-old centre back remained at home and will report to Rugby Park on Monday. (Scotsman)