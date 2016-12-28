Rumour Mill: Debate over Nagbe to Celtic deal | Paterson ‘out for nine months’ | Rangers linked with foursome

Recent reports Celtic suggest were short in their wage offer to Portland Timbers midfielder Darlington Nagbe, Hearts right-back Callum Paterson is set to miss the next nine months with a knee injury, and Rangers are looking to sign ex-England international Leon Osman.

Celtic short of Nagbe fee

There have been conflicting reports regarding Darlington Nagbe’s collapsed move to Celtic.

Each side has been blamed for the collapse of the deal, with Celtic apparently falling well short of the player’s valuation, and Portland Timbers accused of shifting the goalposts over the transfer fee.

There have since been new claims from across the pond that the failure to meet Nagbe’s wage demands were the main reason for the transfer falling apart. (Goal.com)

Paterson suffers knee ligament injury

Hearts defender Callum Paterson is set to miss the next nine months after sustaining a knee ligament injury in last night’s win over Kilmarnock.

The right-back, who scored Hearts’ opener, suffered the injury in a clash with Nathan Tyson.

It will certainly ruin Paterson’s chances of a move down south in January and will put a similar move in the summer, when his contract expires, in serious jeopardy. (Daily Record)

Rangers eye Osman swoop

Mark Warburton is reportedly lining up a move for former Everton midfielder Leon Osman.

The 35-year-old left Everton in the summer and is a free agent, with Warburton keen to add some experience to his midfield after the departure of Joey Barton and injury to Niko Krancjar.

Hibs approached Osman earlier this year but it is understood the player didn’t fancy playing in the second tier - and the presence of ex-Goodison team-mate David Weir at Ibrox could swing it. (Various)

Rangers linked with midfield trio

Rangers have rekindled their interest in Barnsley midfielder Conor Hourihane, and have also been linked with Brentford playmaker Jota, and Norwich starlet Sergio Canos.

Canos, 19, is a former Barcelona academy player who plays as a winger, and spent time on loan at Brentford from Liverpool last season while the 25-year-old Jota, currently on loan at Eibar in La Liga, is an attacking midfielder with experience at Celta Vigo and Real Madrid B.

Hourihane has also been linked with Celtic and Aston Villa, and rejected contract talks earlier this month. (Various)

Gordon keen for new deal

Goalkeeper Craig Gordon is eager to end his career at Celtic as he seeks to earn a new contract before the end of this season.

The player’s current deal is set to expire this summer unless Celtic pick up a club option for another 12 months.

Brendan Rodgers is keen for the player to stick around, even going as far as to compare Gordon to Manchester United stopper Edwin van der Sar, who played at the top level until he was 40. (Various)

Hearts fans stick it to Boyd

Kris Boyd came in for a hefty amount of stick from the Hearts support during Kilmarnock’s 4-0 defeat at Tynecastle last night.

The veteran striker made headlines across the country earlier this month when he criticised the hiring of new boss Ian Cathro.

Unfortunately for Boyd, his words came back to haunt him as Hearts embarrassed Killie with a one-sided victory, all the while the home support gleefully rubbed it in. Their song repertoire included chants of “you’re being f****d by a laptop”. (Various)

Cammy Bell not for sale

Dundee United boss Ray McKinnon insists goalkeeper Cammy Bell is not for sale after reports linking the former Rangers stopper with a move to England emerged yesterday.

Robbie Neilson was said to be keen on taking the 30-year-old to MK Dons, while Bristol City were also credited with an interest.

McKinnon says there’s nothing in the speculation and Bell, whose contract runs until 2018, won’t be going anywhere this January. (The Courier)

Keatings return boosts Hibs

The return of striker Jason Keatings can be a huge boost for Hibs, according to manager Neil Lennon.

The former Hearts forward has returned to the side in recent weeks as Hibs recorded draws with Morton and Raith Rovers.

But Lennon believes Keatings can help Hibs find the cutting edge in the Championship. (Various)

Waghorn denies rift talk

Rangers striker Martyn Waghorn has denied claims of a rift with boss Mark Warburton, insisting his confidence has been boosted by returning to the starting line-up.

And despite talk linking him with a move to Bristol City, the former Wigan striker is keen to hold new contract talks with the Gers.

Waghorn said: “It’s up to the club to push discussions between them and me forward but I’d be more than happy to do that.” (The Scotsman)

Tansey set to exit Inverness

There is an “80 per cent” chance Greg Tansey will leave Inverness Caledonian Thistle this summer, according to manager Richie Foran.

The midfielder’s current deal expires at the end of the season and Foran revealed the player has resisted any attempt at negotiating an extension.

Tansey saw a move to Aberdeen fall through in the previous January transfer window. (The Herald)

McInnes unhappy at Dallas decision

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes hailed his players for keeping their collective heads after a controversial penalty call in last night’s win over Hamilton Accies.

Dougie Imrie was allowed to equalise from the penalty spot after Danny Redmond was adjudged to have been fouled by goalkeeper Joe Lewis.

McInnes insists referee Andrew Dallas made the wrong call. The hosts would go on to win the match thanks to a second half winner from Adam Rooney. (The Sun)

Warburton wants better away form

Rangers boss Mark Warburton wants to see his side become as difficult to defeat on their travels as they are at Ibrox.

Warburton’s side are unbeaten at home but go to McDiarmid Park tonight in search of back-to-back away victories in the league for the first time this season. (The Scotsman)

